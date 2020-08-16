Reunion Time: Why The Texans and Clowney Need Each Other

It's an "arms race.'' With outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor now out due to injury, it's time for the Houston Texans to make a call.

Our guy Anthony Wood is right. Other NFL teams, in waiting until a flawed-in-some-way pass-rusher is sitting on the shelf before snagging him - the Dallas Cowboys have done this twice this offseason with Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen - are winning an "arms race.''

Some risk. Lots of reward.

Enter Jadeveon Clowney. Enter Clay Matthews. Enter Jabaal Sheard.

Those three players are not cut from exactly the same cloth. But they are playmakers that could help a Texans team that, as leader J.J. Watt said as Houston training camp got underway this weekend, has a goal that seems to sit there ... over the years ... at the lip of the cup.

"I've still got some more stories to write,'' Watt said. "It's nowhere near over. ... There's one main goal ... I want to bring a championship to this city."

That takes talent. That takes risk.

Clowney is of course, in these parts, a known quantity. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, he's gifted as a playmaker (no argument) and as a pass-rusher (some argument, given that he recorded just three sacks last year as a member of the Seattle Seahawks). Clowney also obviously values himself in a financial way that 32 NFL teams do not. "No'' to giving him $20 million a year. "No'' to $18 million a year. "No'' hookup yet on giving him $14 million a year.

The Texans defense has seen Clowney at his best, including a couple of years ago when he set career-highs for sacks (9.5), tackles for loss (21), quarterback hits (21), forced fumbles (two), fumble recoveries (two) and tackles (59). They also know the warts ... and are certain to know whether it's true that at 27, he's in a process of maturing.



Injuries are an issue in his career, he has only played a full 16-game season once in six NFL seasons and he enters this year coming off of core-muscle surgery. Maybe discipline is, too, which is the essence of why coach Bill O'Brien conflicted with Clowney back then, leading to the trade to Seattle.

Those Texans also didn't want to pay Clowney in accordance with the idea of his being an "elite pass-rusher.'' But now? The Texans' need exists. ... and even as they just opened up cap room, they still don't need to pay Clowney "elite'' money.

There are different arguments to be made. One is to recognize that the Tennessee Titans might end up winning the bidding here. Two is to stand pat, and to evaluate Charles Omenihu, Jacob Martin (who had a half-sack more than Clowney last year) and rookie Jonathan Greenard. And three is to examine other names, like Matthews and Sheard.

But indisputably, in addition to the Texans having a need at some level, Clowney - the top free agent still sitting on the shelf but obviously available at a bargain-bin price - needs a job.

Some risk/reward must be measured. Some pride must be swallowed. On both sides. Because for both sides, it's time for a Houston Texans reunion with Jadeveon Clowney.