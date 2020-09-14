Targets Texans: 6 NFL Free Agents Houston Should Chase

It may only be Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, but it is never too early to start looking for upgrades to your roster. After an underwhelming season-opener left the Houston Texans disappointed, we make the argument that would be wise to look into the plethora of free agents still available for pickup.

Pass Rushers

The Texans have talented pass-rushers with veterans J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus the headliners, and Charles Omenihu and Jacob Martin coming through the ranks. However, given that they managed just three quarterback hits and one sack in the Week 1 34-20 loss at Kansas City, their lack of production is a concern.

READ MORE: Chiefs Over Texans: The Good And The Bad

Granted, this was just the first game of the season and it was against one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, but if the Texans are serious about challenging for the Super Bowl then they must always look to improve and beat the best. Throw in the fact that Watt has had horrid injury luck the past few years, Mercilus struggled to consistently produce the second half of last season, and they have few proven impactful players outside of the two and ... depth is a concern.

Current free agents they should consider include outside linebacker Clay Matthews and defensive end Jabaal Sheard. Matthews may be the wrong side of 34, but last season while with the LA Rams he still managed 13 starts, recording 11 quarterback hits and eight sacks.

With 11 seasons in the NFL under his belt, 91.5 sacks and 200 quarterback hits to his name his experience would be invaluable to what is a young defense. A reliable and productive player, the Texans have the cap space to sign him to a one or two-year deal.

Sheard on the other hand is no stranger to the Texans, having spent the past three seasons with their AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts. Averaging just over five sacks on average over the past four seasons, the 31-year-old is entering what should be his 10th season in the NFL.

With experience at outside linebacker and defensive end, he could provide some much needed depth across both positions, with versatility a trait head coach Bill O'Brien has always valued in his players.

Defensive Tackle

Losing D.J. Reader was always going to hit the Texans defensive front hard, especially after trading away Jadeveon Clowney who had a huge impact on the Texans run defense. And this was proven to be the case in Week 1 where Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 138 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall has some decent plays as did Charles Omenihu and J.J. Watt on the inside, however, an experienced addition to start immediately would be smart.

Rookie Ross Blacklock was used sparingly and so having someone to take the brunt of snaps this season would giveth second-round pick time to settle. This would be the same tactic they used with Reader when he arrived, having brought in veteran Vince Wilfork.

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison is the best available free agent. The 31-year-old former All-Pro had a decent 2019 season appearing in 15 games for the Detroit Lions and would be an instant upgrade at the position. He would be a particularly good addition given his skill as a run stuffer.

A DailyTexans.com source tells us that the Harrison family is living in DFW and that he's in shape. He may be looking to join a team that plays a different D-line system that Houston. But he's one of the best run-stuffers of his generation.

Safety

Free safety Justin Reid is locked in as a starter. One of the most reliable players on this defense, the third-year defensive back out of Stanford is invaluable due to his production, leadership, and toughness.

Strong safety has been a tough hole to fill for the Texans. 2020 marks the fifth straight season with a different starter at the position, with Eric Murray the latest to keep the seat warm. The Texans clearly feel strongly about his potential given the three-year $20.25 million deal they signed him to earlier this year.

His debut showed signs of promise but also inconsistencies. While this could be growing pains, the Texans would be wise to have a backup plan, with Eric Reid the obvious choice. A former Pro Bowler, the former Carolina Panthers' starter started all 16 games in 2019 and at 28, he still has plenty of years left in him.

He may have had recorded just six defended passes and zero interceptions last season, not necessarily record setting figures, but his consistency and abilities remain unquestionable. The brother of the Texans starting free safety, Justin has spoken in favor of bringing in Eric this year, stating in April that he had spoken to O'Brien about him and that "O'Brien was very positive."

Should Murray not develop into the starter they had hoped for, it would be a smart move to have worked out Eric as a potential replacement, a player with a high floor and excellent ceiling.

Guard

The Texans offensive line has undergone a transformation these last two-years. And while it is worlds apart from their mismatched unit of recent years, the right-hand side is still a concern. The Chiefs' defense took full advantage of this weakness in Week 1 with guard Zach Fulton the most questionable starter of all, struggling against defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Many had been calling for the Texans to sign former New Orleans Saints guard Larry Warford following his release, however, after he opted out of the 2020 season that door was closed.

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson Looking For Rhythm

Another strong option to challenge Fulton would be 31-year-old former Denver Broncos starter Ronald Leary. An eight-year veteran with 77 starts to his name - and a workhorse in his days in Dallas, where we're told he still resides, this is a guy who could step in for more than a few NFL teams and start immediately.

Injuries will be off-putting to a Texans team that are seemingly looking for consistency upfront. Also, having drafted tackle Charlie Heck in the fourth-round this year they may view him as a future starter either at guard or right tackle thus moving Tytus Howard to guard.

Regardless, if Fulton can't improve quickly they may need to look elsewhere for an instant starter and a healthy Leary would be a plug-and-play signing.

As NFL GM's like to say, "talent acquisition is a 24/7 business.'' Houston Texans fans have reason to hope that's the case with their team this week.