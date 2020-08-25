HOUSTON - Roger Goodell's NFL is issuing regrets with wishes "we had listened sooner'' to the social-injustice issues that former QB Colin Kaepernick tried to highlight starting in 2016. And indeed, a new civil-rights movement is now at the forefront of sports-and-beyond discussions.

But Houston Texans Kenny Stills has a different "regret.''

"He can say whatever he wants to say now,'' Stills said, "but in a sense, if we would have taken a more stern stance and he would have listened to us in the beginning of this, there would have been so many lives that could have been saved.''

Goodell on Sunday made his "wish'' known via an interview with Emmanuel Acho, a change of direction fueled by the in-police-custody murder of George Floyd. Another incident, the death of Breonna Taylor, is a flashpoint for Stills, who was among the protesters who was charged with a felony in July after they gathered in Louisville to demand justice in that case.

On Monday during his media interview, Stills wore a T-shirt that read, "BREONNA TAYLOR'S KILLERS ARE STILL POLICE OFFICERS."

"There's a lot of progress that we could have made within our law enforcement, within our police, so it's a nice gesture, I guess, to say he wishes he would have done something different,'' said Stills, "but look at the NFL. We're supposed to be the leaders in our country, and I feel like we figure out a way always to be ... reactive instead of proactive when it comes to a lot of the issues in our country and within the league as well. I hope that we can do a better job moving forward of listening to our players, understanding our issues and then doing something about it."

The Niners' Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 season. Others, including Stills, have followed.

"I feel like sports really are a distraction," said Stills, who said he considered taking the COVID-19 opt-out due to world events. "I feel like there are other things that are more important than playing football or playing sports at the moment. So a lot of things went into the decision to opt out or play. I felt like, after speaking with people that I was close to, and some of my teammates, that I can be more of a benefit to this team and this movement on the inside, trying to be a leader. I'm working with my teammates, working with the staff here, working with the league, and knowing who our audience is, trying to have as big of an impact and influence on them as I can."