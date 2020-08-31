Texans Home NRG Stadium To Serve As Election Day Location

The Houston Texans are teaming up with NRG Park and the Harris County Clerk’s Office to launch their “We Are Texans, We Are Voters” initiative designed to encourage Houston community - and of course, Texans fans - to participate in the upcoming election process.

And as part of the initiative, NRG Park has been designated as the election headquarters for the Harris County Clerk’s Office for the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

NRG Arena will also serve as an early voting and Election Day location.

“Our constitutional right to vote provides all of us with a voice in our government and we encourage all Texans to be heard by participating in elections,” Texans president Jamey Rootes said in a statement. “We are proud to be working with Harris County to help make voting accessible to all in our region by opening NRG Arena as a polling location. This is one part of our multifaceted voting initiative that we know will make a positive impact within our community.''

Early, in-person voting will be held October 13-30 in Hall D at NRG Arena. Drive-thru early voting will be held October 13-30 in NRG Park’s Blue Lot 16. Entry for all voting will be Gate 8 off of Kirby Drive.

In-person Election Day voting will be held Nov. 3 at NRG Arena. Election Day drive-thru voting will be in NRG Park’s Blue Lot 16, though parking and entry gates are subject to change.

“We are proud to provide this facility for Harris County voters to participate in one of the most important rights and responsibilities that we as citizens have,” said Ryan Walsh, executive director of the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation Ryan Walsh. “We’re honored to do our part in giving our community every opportunity to vote during this unprecedented election year.”