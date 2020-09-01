Why Texans Aren't A Fit For Leonard Fournette

The Houston Texans have worked through their fair share of running backs in recent years, with durability eluding the majority of them. On Monday their AFC South rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars released star back Leonard Fournette.

The Texans are rolling into 2020 with David Johnson at the head of the backfield after a stunning trade with the Cardinals that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the NFC. Cardinals fans will be the first to tell you that David Johnson's health history means that backup support is something the Texans should seek, and pass-catcher Duke Johnson doesn't exactly fit that role. Adding Fournette would make sense, and we wouldn't put it past Bill O'Brien to make that move after the offseason that he's had.

But despite Houston's penchant for picking up free-agent running backs, here is why we say they won't be signing the former fourth-overall pick.

Pricetag

First of all, the Texans already have a huge amount invested in their two top running backs, David Johnson and Duke Johnson. The Johnsons are the fourth- and eleventh highest-paid running backs in the NFL respectively, set to earn over $18 million combined this season alone.

The Texans have high expectations for both backs and simply do not need another big name option to act as the third-string back. This position will be reserved for someone who can be a key special-teams contributor, such as Buddy Howell.

Off The Field

Then there are Fournette's behavioral question marks.

Fournette is undeniably talented. The 25-year-old enters his fourth NFL season fresh off of a career year during which he racked up 1,152 rushing yards and a further 522 receiving.

However, off-the-field issues have been prevalent for some time in Jacksonville with a variety of guys ... with Fournette no exception. For example, look back to 2018 when the Jaguars traveled to Houston to face-off against the Texans, when according to ESPN the injured Fournette; "Sat on the bench throughout the game and appeared disinterested in anything that was happening".

Post-game, then-Jacksonville exec Tom Coughlin spoke to the media about Fournette and fellow injured running T.J. Yeldon's behavior at NRG Stadium.

Said Coughlin: "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player."

Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien is a well-known disciplinarian, much like his former boss in New England, Bill Belichick. So a player with any concerns regarding personality is highly unlikely to end up on an O'Brien led team.

Doug Marrone

O'Brien and Jaguars head coach Marrone have spoken about their history and friendship many times. Look back at this article from the Houston Chronicle back in 2017 which discussed their relationship.

"Marrone has known O'Brien since they worked under George O'Leary at Georgia Tech, riding to work together in an old car. Their wives are best friends, and Marrone's wife introduced O'Brien to his future wife, Colleen."

In fact, Marrone was quoted here as having said of O'Brien: "He’s one of the best coaches that I’ve ever coached with."

This is important as, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, he heard from a coach on Monday that "Doug is trying to clean up the place."

We don't know that the unnamed coach is O'Brien. We just know that if it is, it's sensible.

Cutting a player as talented as Fournette is a statement in itself. He's young and proven, and yet Marrone was willing to lose him for nothing. This speaks volumes of how Marrone views Fournette, and it's impossible not to link this to Fournette's off-the-field issues once again.

And clearly this is a league-wide concern. Marrone himself said on Monday that the team had "exhausted all trade opportunities," according to SI, and when teams are unwilling to part with a late-round pick for a player as productive as Fournette, something is clearly amiss.

If Marrone does indeed have an issue with Fournette, then there is no reason why his trusted friend O'Brien would believe he could manage a personality like his any better.

Time To Look Elsewhere

We say the Texans are not in the running for Fournette. However, he won't last long on the waiver wire. He may not be perfect, but he is prodigiously talented.

Many NFL teams will be linked to him one way or another, but realistically it will take a coach with the right temperament and a strong environment to get the best out of him.

In our opinion, the Patriots, Chief and Steelers would be the best fits. Houston already has a dynamic duo upon with to rely ... hopefully here to carry the ball and not tote around baggage.