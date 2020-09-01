SI.com
Texans Daily
HomeHouston TexansNewsTexansDaily+
Search

Why Texans Aren't A Fit For Leonard Fournette

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans have worked through their fair share of running backs in recent years, with durability eluding the majority of them. On Monday their AFC South rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars released star back Leonard Fournette. 

He's a "name.'' He's a "talent.'' And some people see a connection, including the folks at Radio.com, who write:

The Texans are rolling into 2020 with David Johnson at the head of the backfield after a stunning trade with the Cardinals that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the NFC. Cardinals fans will be the first to tell you that David Johnson's health history means that backup support is something the Texans should seek, and pass-catcher Duke Johnson doesn't exactly fit that role. Adding Fournette would make sense, and we wouldn't put it past Bill O'Brien to make that move after the offseason that he's had.

But despite Houston's penchant for picking up free-agent running backs, here is why we say they won't be signing the former fourth-overall pick.

Pricetag

First of all, the Texans already have a huge amount invested in their two top running backs, David Johnson and Duke Johnson. The Johnsons are the fourth- and eleventh highest-paid running backs in the NFL respectively, set to earn over $18 million combined this season alone. 

READ MORE: Texans Camp: David Johnson 'Lethal' - And In Team-Best Condition

The Texans have high expectations for both backs and simply do not need another big name option to act as the third-string back. This position will be reserved for someone who can be a key special-teams contributor, such as Buddy Howell.

Off The Field

Then there are Fournette's behavioral question marks.

Fournette is undeniably talented. The 25-year-old enters his fourth NFL season fresh off of a career year during which he racked up 1,152 rushing yards and a further 522 receiving.  

However, off-the-field issues have been prevalent for some time in Jacksonville with a variety of guys ... with Fournette no exception. For example, look back to 2018 when the Jaguars traveled to Houston to face-off against the Texans, when according to ESPN the injured Fournette; "Sat on the bench throughout the game and appeared disinterested in anything that was happening". 

Post-game, then-Jacksonville exec Tom Coughlin spoke to the media about Fournette and fellow injured running T.J. Yeldon's behavior at NRG Stadium.

Said Coughlin: "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player."

Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien is a well-known disciplinarian, much like his former boss in New England, Bill Belichick. So a player with any concerns regarding personality is highly unlikely to end up on an O'Brien led team. 

Doug Marrone

O'Brien and Jaguars head coach Marrone have spoken about their history and friendship many times. Look back at this article from the Houston Chronicle back in 2017 which discussed their relationship.

"Marrone has known O'Brien since they worked under George O'Leary at Georgia Tech, riding to work together in an old car. Their wives are best friends, and Marrone's wife introduced O'Brien to his future wife, Colleen."

In fact, Marrone was quoted here as having said of O'Brien: "He’s one of the best coaches that I’ve ever coached with."

This is important as, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, he heard from a coach on Monday that "Doug is trying to clean up the place." 

We don't know that the unnamed coach is O'Brien. We just know that if it is, it's sensible.

Cutting a player as talented as Fournette is a statement in itself. He's young and proven, and yet Marrone was willing to lose him for nothing. This speaks volumes of how Marrone views Fournette, and it's impossible not to link this to Fournette's off-the-field issues once again. 

And clearly this is a league-wide concern. Marrone himself said on Monday that the team had "exhausted all trade opportunities," according to SI, and when teams are unwilling to part with a late-round pick for a player as productive as Fournette, something is clearly amiss.

If Marrone does indeed have an issue with Fournette, then there is no reason why his trusted friend O'Brien would believe he could manage a personality like his any better.

Time To Look Elsewhere

We say the Texans are not in the running for Fournette. However, he won't last long on the waiver wire. He may not be perfect, but he is prodigiously talented. 

Many NFL teams will be linked to him one way or another, but realistically it will take a coach with the right temperament and a strong environment to get the best out of him. 

In our opinion, the Patriots, Chief and Steelers would be the best fits. Houston already has a dynamic duo upon with to rely ... hopefully here to carry the ball and not tote around baggage.

THANKS FOR READING TEXANS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Houston Texans

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texans Reflections: The Laremy Tunsil & Kenny Stills Trade - One Year Later

With a year having passed since the Houston Texans executed a blockbuster trade for Laremy Tunsil (and Kenny Stills), it's time to reflect.

Anthony R Wood

Texans & AFC South: Who's Next Up For Big Paydays?

The Houston Texans And The Other AFC South Teams Are Juggling Cap Space For A Future Question: Who's Next Up For Big Paydays?

Mike Fisher

Texans Trim Roster By Cutting Three

The Houston Texans have begun to trim their roster down to 53 with three prospects sent out.

Anthony R Wood

Picture This! Chiefs Practice Against Photos Of Texans O-Line

Picture This! In Prep For The NFL Opener, Kansas City Chiefs Practice Includes Photos Of The Houston Texans O-Line

Mike Fisher

Texans Home NRG Stadium To Serve As Election Day Location

The Houston Texans Home at NRG Stadium Will Serve As An Election Day Voting Location

Mike Fisher

Texans Begin 'DTS' ‘Chipping Away’ To 53 With Roster Moves

The Houston Texans Begin Their 'DTS' ‘Chipping Away’ To 53 With Roster Moves

Mike Fisher

Texans Foe Jags Trade Away A Weapon In Yannick Ngakoue

The Rest Of The AFC South Seems To Be Building Up, But The Houston Texans Foe In Jacksonville Just Stripped Down (Again) With Its Trade Away Of Yannick Ngakoue

Mike Fisher

by

JIM ALLEN

Texans Lock Down Zach Cunningham: 4-Year, $58M Extension

Houston Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham will enter his fourth-year in the NFL as one of the highest-paid linebackers in the league.

Anthony R Wood

The Houston Texans Foundation Donates $25,000 Towards Hurricane Laura Relief

The Houston Texans Foundation is donating $25,000 to the United Way of Orange County To Help Rebuild After Hurricane Laura

Mike Fisher

The Top 3 Young Players Most Impressing Texans Coaches

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien has named three-youngsters who have impressed him ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Anthony R Wood