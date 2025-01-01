Texans Daily

10 Houston Texans Players Listed on First Injury Report Before Titans Game

The Houston Texans have one last week to get healthy before playoff football arrives.

Kade Kimble

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Denico Autry (96) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are 9-7 on the season after taking two straight losses. As they enter the final week of the regular season, they are fresh off losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens -- two contenders in the AFC.

The Texans need to get healthy if they're going to compete with teams at that level. Ahead of their regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans, the Texans can accomplish that while winning one final game and securing some momentum before postseason play with a win.

Ahead of the matchup, here is the Texans' first injury report, which includes ten different players:

Non-participant:

  • DE Denico Autry, knee
  • DT Foley Fatukasi, ankle
  • CB Kamari Lassiter, quad
  • G Shaq Mason, knee

Limited participant:

  • WR Nico Collins, rest
  • LB Christian Harris, ankle
  • RB Joe Mixon, rest
  • CB Jeff Okudah, concussion
  • OL Juice Scruggs, foot
  • OT Laremy Tunsil, rest

The Texans have quite a few players listed, though many will be good to go by Sunday and for the playoffs as they look to hit decent form just before postseason play.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

