10 Houston Texans Players Listed on First Injury Report Before Titans Game
The Houston Texans are 9-7 on the season after taking two straight losses. As they enter the final week of the regular season, they are fresh off losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens -- two contenders in the AFC.
The Texans need to get healthy if they're going to compete with teams at that level. Ahead of their regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans, the Texans can accomplish that while winning one final game and securing some momentum before postseason play with a win.
Ahead of the matchup, here is the Texans' first injury report, which includes ten different players:
Non-participant:
- DE Denico Autry, knee
- DT Foley Fatukasi, ankle
- CB Kamari Lassiter, quad
- G Shaq Mason, knee
Limited participant:
- WR Nico Collins, rest
- LB Christian Harris, ankle
- RB Joe Mixon, rest
- CB Jeff Okudah, concussion
- OL Juice Scruggs, foot
- OT Laremy Tunsil, rest
The Texans have quite a few players listed, though many will be good to go by Sunday and for the playoffs as they look to hit decent form just before postseason play.
READ MORE: Texans Coach Shares Goal vs. Titans
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Houston Texans News
• Multiple Houston Texans Players Will Be Candidates to Make Pro Bowl
• Diontae Johnson Keeps It Real Regarding New Start With Houston Texans
• Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced
• Analyst Delivers Strong Take Regarding Texans' C.J. Stroud vs. Jayden Daniels