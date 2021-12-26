Texans 41, Chargers 29: Top 10 Observations

Here's our 10 observations from the Houston Texans' colossal upset over the L.A. Chargers

NRG Stadium bore witness to a huge upset on Sunday as the Houston Texans beat the heavily favored Los Angeles Chargers 41-29. The result gives Houston its first winning streak of the season while knocking the Chargers - who were 11-point favorites - out of a playoff spot in the AFC.

The odds were stacked against Houston not only because of their differing records this season, but also the Texans being without 16 players from their active roster due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Regardless, Houston put together their most complete performance of the season, and here are SI's top 10 observations from their win ...

1. Penalties

Penalties has been Houston's Achilles' Heel this season and Sunday was no exception. The Texans were flagged for 10 penalties for a loss of 70 yards. Rookie center Jimmy Morrissey had two as did tight end Pharaoh Brown, who now has a team-high nine.

2. Magic Mills

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills impressed yet again, recording his second career victory. Mills finished 21 of 27 for 254 yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 130.6. Not bad for a third-round pick. He outplayed the Chargers' former No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert, who was intercepted twice.

3. O-Wins

Third-year safety Jonathan Owens had a career game. In the absence of starting safety Eric Murray, Owens recorded not only his first NFL interception but also his first career fumble recovery.

4. Burkhead's Ballin'

Up until this week, the Texans had only hit 100+ yards rushing twice. Perhaps they were saving it all for this week? Rex Burkhead had himself a shocking game. Not only did he set a new career-high in rushing yards (149), but he also recorded his longest career rush (36).

Burkhead also became Houston's leading rusher of the season, its first running back with over 100 yards in a game this season. Just for fun, he even recovered LA's onside kick attempt to all but end the game.

5. Miraculous Receptions

There were a number of impressive receptions Sunday, but two in particular jump out. Phillip Dorsett had an excellent sideline reception for 36 yards on their second touchdown drive of the game.

Meanwhile, Chris Moore beat double coverage for a 23-yard gain that helped Houston to a fourth-quarter field goal.

6. Tavierre Thomas

The former Cleveland Browns cornerback has been excellent this season and proven to be one of general manager Nick Caserio's shrewdest signings in free agency.

Thomas had his first career Pick Six to seal the game for the Texans with 1:49 remaining.

7. Cool Kicker

With Ka'imi Fairbairn sidelined on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Texans signed German kicker Dominik Eberle to the practice squad just three days ago. And despite today being his NFL debut, he didn't blink.

Eberle went 5 of 5 on extra-point attempts and 2 of 3 on field goals, including a 51-yarder.

8. Offensive Line

Despite Houston missing multiple starters across the offensive line, this was arguably one of its best performances of the season. Mills was kept upright and sacked just once and the Texans rushed for a season-high 189 yards and two touchdowns. Not bad for the league's worst rushing attack entering the game.

9. Back-To-Back!

This win marked Houston's first back-to-back victories of the season and their first since Weeks 11 and 12 of 2020.

10. Rookies

It wasn't only Mills who put his best foot forward amongst their rookie class today.

Third-round wide receiver Nico Collins had his first NFL touchdown and finished with 33 yards receiving. Tight end Brevin Jordan had his best game as a pro with four receptions for 56 yards, while center Jimmy Morrissey started his fourth game of the season for Houston after being signed from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad.

Fellow rookies wide receiver Jalen Camp and defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour both their NFL debuts today.