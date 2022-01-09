10 Observations: No Fairy-Tale Ending As Texans Lose Finale

Our top 10 observations from Houston Texans' season-ending loss to Tennessee Titans

Perhaps not a fairy-tale ending to the season for David Culley, but certainly not a terrible one as the Houston Texans battled back after a lackluster first half to lose 28-25 against the playoff-bound Tennessee Titans.

Culley's first season in charge has culminated in a 4-13 record with the Texans earning the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here are our 10 observations from this season-ending loss.

1. Mills Shows Moxie

After a disappointing first half, in which Davis Mills completed 7 of 14 passes for 61 yards, the rookie quarterback seemed unfazed and turned it on following the break.

The offense picked up the pace in the second half, and Mills looked far more at ease, finishing the game 23 of 33 for 301 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He also had a season-long 11-yard rush.

2. Amendola's Still Got It

Age appears to be nothing but a number for 36-year-old Danny Amendola. Despite not playing the past five games, the veteran receiver scored two touchdowns, as well as a two-point conversion.

The former New England Patriot led Houston with seven receptions on eight targets for 113 yards.

3. Greenard's Disappointing Ending

He may have finished the year as Houston's lead sacker, but this season was punctuated with another injury for second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Greenard made 12 total appearances this season, really finding his groove between Weeks 5 and 12 when he recorded all but one of his eight sacks.

4. Challenges

After faltering on another challenge against Tennessee, Culley finished his debut campaign 1-4 in challenges.

5. Solid Rookie Class

Sunday's loss marked another solid outing from Houston's rookie class. Wide receiver Nico Collins had his second-best game of the season with 67 yards on three receptions, including a long of 30 yards.

Defensive tackle Roy Lopez had four combined tackles, including a tackle for a loss.

6. Turnover Ratio

The Texans had a first-half interception wiped out by penalty and a forced fumble in the second that was recovered by Tennessee. As such, Houston finishes the season with a +3 turnover ratio - a strong improvement on -9 last year.

7. Thomas Shines Again

Tavierre Thomas has proven one of general manager Nick Caserio's smartest free agency acquisitions. Entering Sunday and since Week 7, Thomas ranked fifth amongst cornerbacks with a PFF grade of 82.8, 15th in coverage grade with 79.7 and tied for fifth in run defense with 89.3.

On Sunday, Thomas' nine combined tackles were a team-high, while he also recorded a quarterback hit.

8. Haunted By Their Past

Ultimately, it was two former Texans who led the charge against Houston on Sunday.

Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham had a team-high 10 combined tackles in his first game against Houston, while running back D'Onta Foreman led the Titans in rushing with 69 yards.

Fellow former Texans running back Dontrell Hilliard also had 57 yards on the ground, while Houston's former kicker Randy Bullock missed his only field goal attempt, but went made all four extra points.

9. Sub-Par Rushing

For the 14th time this season, Houston's offense managed less than 100 yards rushing. The Texans finished with just 64 yards, and just 1,422 yards this year.

10. Grugier-Hill Hits 100

For the first time in his career, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill hit triple-digit tackles for a season with 101 after recording seven against Tennessee.

Along with Thomas, Grugier-Hill has forged himself a key role in Houston as he prepares to hit free agency.