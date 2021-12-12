10 observations from the Houston Texans' latest capitulation, this time against the Seattle Seahawks.

Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks proved too much for the Houston Texans who, despite a promising first-half performance, fell to 2-11 after Sunday's 33-13 loss.

Here are 10 observations from this latest defeat...

1 - Injuries

As the game wore on, the injury list piled high for Houston. Wide receiver Davion Davis was the first to be ruled out early in the game, joined later by running back Rex Burkhead, and safety Justin Reid. Arguably the most impactful injury of the game came when standout linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill suffered a non-contact knee injury that forced him to be carted off.

Said center Justin Britt: "There were a lot of injuries. We should pray for and hope for healing.''

2 - Second-Half Woes

Houston has struggled to finish games all season on both sides of the ball, and today was no exception. The Texans have now been outscored 191-62 in second halves this year.

3 - Run Defense

Coordinator Lovie Smith's run defense has been porous all season, and today Seahawks' running back Rashad Penny took full advantage. He rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns including a long of 47 yards. Houston allowed 193 yards rushing in total.

4 - Run Offense

Houston has have been equally ineffective running the ball offensively. On 25 carries, its backs combined for only 63 yards and a long of 10. Also, with Burkhead injured, the Texans were left with Royce Freeman as their only healthy active back.

5 - Steady-ish Mills

Rookie Davis Mills took over as the official starter this week and had himself a mixed game. Overall it was a steady performance, not helped by the non-existent run game to back him up.

Mills went 33 of 49 for 331 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. There were a few very questionable passes in the second half that could, and perhaps should, have been intercepted. But to be fair, when your offense is predictable and stagnant, and yet another loss is beckoning, Mills can't be blamed too heavily for taking some risks to try and make something happen.

Said Brandin Cooks of Mills: "I thought it was great. We started fast. His energy was great. Smart with the ball, not forcing things, that's vet status right now. I think he's grown tremendously in that aspect.''

6 - Ka'imi Record Breaker

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been Mr. Consistent for the majority of his time in Houston and today he hit a career-long 61-yard field goal. This was also the longest kick ever made at NRG Stadium.

"It was pretty sweet, felt good coming off the foot,'' he said. "I just wish we could have gotten the win.''

7 - Race For Basement of South

Despite their best efforts, the Texans are still not bottom of the AFC South. After their loss today, the 2-11 Jacksonville Jaguars are protecting Houston from the basement of the division thanks only to the Texans' Week 1 victory against Urban Meyer's team.

The Texans and Jaguars play next week for what could be the game that decides the No. 2 pick in next year's draft. The 1-11 Detroit Lions currently own the No. 1 spot.

8 - What Sacks?

Houston's defense failed to record a single sack on Wilson, while only hitting the veteran signal-caller once.

9 - Johnston Leads League

Another indictment of this offense, Houston's Aussie punter - and Bill Burr look-alike - Cam Johnston still leads the league in punts with 71. He also leads AFC punters in Pro Bowl votes.

10 - Penalties Galore

Coach David Culley has been vocal about his frustration with Houston's penalties since the preseason. But today the Texans added a further six for 52 yards.

In summary? Said Culley: "Disappointed, just very disappointed.''