    • December 5, 2021
    Colts 31, Texans 0: Top 10 Observations

    Here are our top 10 observations from the Houston Texans' 31-0 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
    Another week, another loss for the now 2-10 Houston Texans as they're shut out 31-0 by the Indianapolis Colts. 

    Here are our top 10 observations from this Sunday's loss ...

    1 - Kamu Grugier-Hill

    It wasn't all doom and gloom. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill has been a consistent bright spot all season and today was no exception. He had 20 tackles, one sack, and three tackles for a loss. His 13 tackles in the first half are tied for the most in a single half in Texans franchise history.

    2 - Taylor's Game To Forget

    Quarterback Tyrod Taylor had statistically one of the worst games in recent memory for a starter. He played almost three quarters before being pulled, and in that time went 5 of 13 with an interception on the game's first play.

    3 - Mills' Performance

    Rookie quarterback Davis Mills returned to the field for the first time since Week 8 and while he did perform better than Taylor, it was still far from a blockbuster. Mills went 6 of 14 for a measly 49 yards.

    4 - Disciplinary Issues 

    For the second time this season, linebacker Zach Cunningham was disciplined by the Texans. Cunningham was a healthy scratch due to missing a COVID-19 test, having been benched against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Cornerback Desmond King and safety Justin Reid have also both previously been benched by the Texans this year for disciplinary reasons.

    5 - Kirksey Returns

    Veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey returned from injured reserve and had a solid game, finishing with seven tackles, one quarterback hit and a defended pass.

    6 - 40th game - 31st loss

    This was the 40th time these two teams had met, and the 31st time the Texans had come out the losers. In the two meetings this season the Texans were outscored by the Colts, 62-3. 

    7 - What Offense?

    Houston had only 141 yards of total offense - 57 passing and 84 rushing - on just 18:25 of possession. The Texans totaled nine first downs, went 3 of 12 on third downs, and never reached the red zone. 

    8 - Jonathan Taylor Runs Rampant ... Again

    Colts running back and MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor dominated the Texans' defense yet again. In Week 6 Taylor had 145 yards and two touchdowns. Today, he had 143 yards and two touchdowns rushing. 

    9 - Scoreless

    The scoring drought continued today, with Houston now having gone six straight quarters without recording a single point. Still shocking that this offense put up 22 points at Tennessee two weeks ago.

    10 - Perfectly Average

    They may be 2-10 on the season, but at least the Texans are still at .500 in the division, having beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans. Yes, the bar is that low.

