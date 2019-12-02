State of The
Texans
"100 MPH" Jacob Martin Made a Difference Off the Edge When the Texans Needed Him The Most

Patrick D. Starr

Looking for pass-rush help since the injury to J.J. Watt, the Houston Texans have received a boost from edge presence Jacob Martin. Martin has been a critical player in the Texans last two wins by getting to the quarterback posting 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits in that stretch.

Martin's performance on Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots saw him bring down Tom Brady for 1.5 sacks and help pace the Texans pass rush. 

"I grew up watching Tom Brady win multiple Super Bowls," Martin said after the Texans win. "So it was, it was awesome, was amazing being able to get after him."

Not being part of the defensive gameplan for most of the season, when given a chance to rush the passer, there have been flashes. Martin has shown explosion off the line of scrimmage and making quarterbacks move off their spot in the pocket. 

Bill O'Brien says Martin only knows one speed. 

"All I know about Jacob Martin is he plays 100 miles an hour, and he's a great teammate," O'Brien said of Martin. "He's awesome in the locker room, meetings, you should see the way the guy practices."

Martin's opportunity came with the injury of Brennan Scarlett, who is dealing in a shoulder injury. It was the opportunity to rush off the edge, and it was the most work he received this season with 45 snaps on Sunday night. 

His work ethic during the week has impressed the coaching staff, especially O'Brien. 

"He practices, he's out there every day," O'Brien continued on Martin. "He doesn't complain about it. He just goes to work. I think when you have that type of work ethic, you're to going to get better, and I think that's what Jacob does. He tries to approach every day and tries to get better."

Martin was happy to be part of the gameplan in the Texans win over the Patriots. Understanding the organization's plight in finding ways to beat the Patriots and Martin understood what the win meant on Sunday. 

 "Huge," Martin said of the win. "Happy to be part of it. It is great for this organization great for the franchise, you know, It's awesome."

