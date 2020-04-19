2020 Draft Watch: Five Cornerback for the Texans

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from entering the virtual NFL draft to find their 2020 draft class. The Texans do not hold a first-round selection in the draft but do have picks ranging from the second round and ending with three seventh-round selection. The Texans have an opportunity to fill the depth on their roster with the bulk of their core in place for the coming season.

The NFL remains a passing league and keeping young cornerbacks in the development pipeline is a must. The Texans draft Lonnie Johnson, Jr. last season and adding another this season would be a plus to learn behind veterans Bradley Roby, Gareon Conley, and Vernon Hargreaves, III.

Five Cornerbacks for the Texans

Michael Ojemudia | Iowa | 6-foot-1 | 200 lbs.

Michael Ojemudia Jeffrey Becker-USA Today

Ojemudia fits what the Texans want in a cornerback, length, speed, and explosion. Add in Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and O'Brien are close, using that relationship could mean more during the pandemic when getting to know players it at an all-time high.

In 2019, Ojemudia played in 12 games recording 52 total tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass breakups.

In 51 career games for the Hawkeyes, Ojemudia had 125 total tackles, 23 pass deflections, 6 interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Amik Robertson | Lousiana Tech | 5-foot-8 | 189 lbs.

Amik Robertson Tom Morris/LATechSportsPix.com

Robertson is more of "star" player for the Texans and there are some limitations due to his size if they needed him to play on the outside. His ability to make plays from the nickel and possibly a third safety could be intriguing for the Texans to add to their defense.

An all-conference selection for the Bulldogs, Robertson had a strong 2019 campaign posting 60 total tackles, 16 pass breakups and five interceptions on the season. He also had 8.0 tackles for loss which included a quarterback sack.

For his career with the Bulldogs, Robertson appeared in 38 games with 13 (all in 2017) totaling 183 total tackles 48 pass breakups and 14 interceptions.

Damon Arnette | Ohio State | 6-foot-0 | 190 lbs.

Damon Arnette Joseph Maiorana-USA Today

The Texans will always need cornerback help with the way the NFL is set up. Arnette is in a good spot to come in and develop behind Bradley Roby and Gareon Conley, former Buckeyes. Arnette can learn and fill in spots during the season

Arnette finished his career with a second-team All-Big Ten performance with 35 tackles, one for loss, one interception, eight pass breakups in 13 starts.

Playing in 53 career games in a four year stretch with the Buckeyes, Arnette had 140 total tackles, 5 interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

A.J. Green | Oklahoma State | 6-foot-1 | 201 lbs.

A.J. Green Vasha Hunt-USA Today

If the Texans want a solid depth player and one that will get after it on special teams, A.J. Green could be their type of player. His size could possibly result in a position change, maybe to safety but he has the makings for the type of football player that would fit into the locker room.

In 2019, Green had 49 tackles total tackles, one for a loss, one interception, five pass breakups as the Cowboys top cornerback. Opposing offense shied away from testing him in the passing game.

In 40 career games for the Cowboys, Green had 147 total tackles, 5,5 for a loss, 21 pass deflections and six interceptions.

Reggie Robinson | Tulsa | 6-foot-1 | 205 lbs.

Reggie Robinson Vasha Hunt-USA Today

A projection cornerbacks due to his measurables, Robinson could be a plus player on the outside if he meets his potential. Teamed up with Lonnie Johnson, Jr. for the future would give the Texans an athletic and long cornerback group for the future.

Robinson had a strong senior season for the Golden Hurricanes earning 1st team All-American Athletic Conference honors after leading his squad with four interceptions and 13 pass breakups. Robinson also had 38 total tackles, one for loss, and two fumble recoveries.

During his career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and had four interceptions and 132 total tackles.

