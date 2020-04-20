2020 Draft Watch: Five defensive linemen for the Texans

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from entering the virtual NFL draft to find their 2020 draft class. The Texans do not hold a first-round selection in the draft but do have picks ranging from the second round and ending with three seventh-round selection. The Texans have an opportunity to fill the depth on their roster with the bulk of their core in place for the coming season.

The Texans have made it known they need depth on the defensive line entering the 2020 season which leaves the door open for what type of player. The Texans could look for a run-stuffing player or they could look for a potential 3-4 end to help out inside on passing downs. There will be plenty of options for the Texans to land help in the draft.

Five Defensive Linemen for the Texans

Ross Blacklock | TCU | 6-foot-3 | 290 lbs.

Ross Blacklock TCU Athletics

Blacklock has the chance to be a three-down force on the interior for the Texans and not just a run stopper. He will have to improve his pass rushing skills but he has shown he can force the issue collapsing the interior of the pocket.

In 2019, Blacklock started all 12 games and was tied for the team lead with 3.5 sacks. Racking up 40 total tackles and 9.0 tackle for loss, Blacklock was a force from the interior of the Horned Frog defense. He locked up First-Team All-Big 12 honors for his work in 2019.

As a freshman for the Horned Frogs, Blacklock was a Freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year for his strong debut season. Blacklock had 27 total tackles, 6.5 for a loss and two sacks in 14 starts.

James Lynch | Baylor | 6-foot-4 | 280 lbs.

James Lynch Jerome Miron-USA Today

One of the more intriguing options for the Texans due to Lynch's complete body of work as a player. He can do it all versus the pass and run which gives him the versatility needed on the Texans front.

Lynch led the Bears with 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks while breaking up five passes, causing three fumbles and blocking two kicks in 14 starts. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and an AP-All American.

In 38 career games, Lynch had 101 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and three blocked kicks.

Leki Fotu | Utah | 6-foot-5 | 330 lbs.

Leki Fotu Utah Athletics

If the Texans need a true run stopper on the interior, Fotu could be a realistic target. Fotu is a run-stopping player and was part of one of the better defensive units in the nation at Utah.

Fotu was able to have a solid 2019 season for the Utes putting up 29 total tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 13 games. He earned 1st-team All Pac 12 honors but he was also selected to AP-All-American third-team honors.

In 45 games, Fotu started 28 games and was able to land 1st-team All-Pac-12 honors in his final two seasons. Fotu posted 85 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, 18.0 tackle for loss, 3 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.

Jordan Elliott | Missouri | 6-foot-4 | 302 lbs.

Jordan Elliott Missouri Athletics

A chance to be a three-down player for the Texans, Jordan Elliott will need to improve his pass-rushing skills but he is a disruptive player on the inside. Elliott can play the run and with his long frame, he could easily help out as a defensive end in their base 3-4 scheme.

Elliott led the Tigers with 10.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, to go along with 44 total tackles in 12 starts which lead to AP-All American honors.

Originally starting his career at Texas, Elliott transferred before the 2017 season and in his two seasons with the Tigers, he made a difference. 25 total games, Elliott had 68 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and a blocked kick.

Jason Strowbridge | UNC | 6-foot-4 | 275 lbs.

Jason Strowbridge Nell Redmond-USA Today

Another long-bodied player that could help at defensive end and bump inside on passing downs. His value is depth early and add in in knack for blocking kicks, Strowbridge has potential to grow in the Texans system.

Strowbridge had a career-high 45 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and tied for the ACC lead in three fumble recoveries. He also blocked an extra point which was the fourth career blocked kick for Strowbridge.

In four seasons and 44 career games, Strowbridge had 127 total tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, three pass deflections, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

