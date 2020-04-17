2020 Draft Watch: Five Edge Players for the Texans

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from entering the virtual NFL draft to find their 2020 draft class. The Texans do not hold a first-round selection in the draft but do have picks ranging from the second round and ending with three seventh-round selection. The Texans have an opportunity to fill the depth on their roster with the bulk of their core in place for the coming season.

The Texans need to find another edge rusher to develop but at the same time, they want to continue to develop both Jacob Martin and Duke Ejiofor. Starters J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will enter next season as the Texans primary pass rushers but they will need another to add to their pass-rushing group.

Five Edge Players for the Texans

Jonathan Garvin | Miami (Fla) | 6-foot-4 | 263 lbs.

Jonathan Garvin Bob Donnan-USA Today

A heigh weight player that fits the Texans' needs and could possibly move down to a defensive end if needed in four-man fronts. Helping Garvin hit his potential could be an added plus but he has a complete skill set that NFL teams will take a chance on.

Garvin started all 13 games that year, racking up 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks with 60 total tackles. He also broke up five passes and recovered two fumbles on the year.

In three seasons, Garvin appeared in 38 games racking up 106 total tackles, 29.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Curtis Weaver | Boise State | 6-foot-2 | 265 lbs.

Curtis Weaver Brian Losness-USA Today

The Texans need edge help and at Boise State, Weaver showed he can play standing up and with his hand in the dirt. There are questions about Weaver's weight and if he can keep it off but the Texans will work to keep him in shape and motivated.

Weaver was an accomplished pass rusher for the Broncos and in 2019, he finished in style. With 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks and 52 total tackles, Weaver was a force for the Broncos.

Weaver is the Mountain West's all-time sack leader and second in school history with 34.0.

Alex Highsmith | Charlotte | 6-foot-3 | 248 lbs.

Alex Highsmith Brian Spurlock-USA Today

A small school player that turned into an All-American when it was all said and done. Questions will be raised on the competition he played against but his production and skills could be an added plus for the Texans.

As a senior, Highsmith finished among the top five nationally with 21.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks with 75 total tackle in 13 starts.

Appearing in 48 games over four seasons, Hightower had 185 total tackles, 46.0 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Alton Robinson | Syracuse | 6-foot-3 | 264 lbs.

Alton Robinson Vasha Hunt-USA Today

A rough road to start his college career, Robinson made his way to Syracuse and became their best pass rusher off the edge. With room to grow, Robinson has shown that he can help in pass rush and holding up against the run.

In his final season with the Orange, Robinson had 46 total tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.

In three seasons, Robinson played in 36 games and posted 115 total tackles with 32.5 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks, five pass deflection, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Kenny Willekes | Michigan State | 6-foot-3 | 264 lbs.

Kenny Willekes Mike Carter-USA Today

A playmaker and could be the exact type of player that the Texans would use in their defensive front. Moving him inside on passing down to work in stunts or just play him off the edge, Willekes has a good skill set to just make plays for the defense.

Willekes started 13 games in 2019, notching second-team all-conference after leading the Spartans with 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks among his 78 total tackles.

Michigan State’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 51.0. In 40 career games, Willekes had 229 total tackles, 26.0 sacks, five fumbler recovery, four pass deflections, four forced fumbles.

