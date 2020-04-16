2020 Draft Watch: Five Inside Linebackers for the Texans

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from entering the virtual NFL draft to find their 2020 draft class. The Texans do not hold a first-round selection in the draft but do have picks ranging from the second round and ending with three seventh-round selection. The Texans have an opportunity to fill the depth on their roster with the bulk of their core in place for the coming season.

The Texans enter the 2020 NFL Draft with inside linebacker as a possible need on the back burner due to possibly having plenty of money tied up in two linebackers with Benardrick McKinney and wanting to pay Zach Cunningham. Plus, protecting again with the injury history of linebacker Dylan Cole who has ended up the injured reserve three seasons in a row.

Here are five inside linebackers that match the Texans' needs.

Five Inside Linebackers for the Texans

Akeem Davis-Gaither | Appalachian State | 6-foot-1 - 224 lbs.

Akeem Davis-Gaither Chuck Cook-USA Today

Finding an athletic linebacker not afraid of contact while giving enough versatility to help in multiple ways is where Akeem Davis-Gaither can help. Add in special teams work too, Davis-Gaither could develop into a bigger role with the defense in the coming seasons.

Davis-Gaither was the 2019 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year posting 104 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 8 pass breakups, and an interception.

Closed his collegiate career where he totaled 258 tackles, 28.0 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, 18 passes defended (with one interception and 17 PBUs), two forced fumbles and one blocked field goal.

Mykal Walker | Fresno State | 6-foot-3 - 230 lbs.

Mykal Walker Isaiah J. Downing-USA Today

Walker is a height and weight type player that test well at the NFL Combine leaving room for him to grow as a linebacker in the NFL. Finding a way for him to become more consistent will be key for Walker but he produced for the Bulldogs as a linebacker.

Was the team Defensive MVP with 87 tackles, a team-high 14 resulting in losses, 4.5 sacks, an interception, six pass breakups, two blocked kicks, and two forced fumbles in 14 starts in 2018.

Walker was a first-team all-conference selection for the Bulldogs in 2019 racking up 96 total tackles, 9.0 for a loss, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups.

Evan Weaver | California | 6-foot-2 - 237 lbs.

Evan Weaver Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today

When it comes to production, no one did it at a higher clip than Weaver as a defender on the football field. He could be a solid fit as an in the box player in a 3-4 defense doing the dirty work playing a physical game and racking up tackles.

Weaver led the country with 182 total tackles in 13 stats posting 103 solo tackles with 10 for a loss. He also broke up three passes and forced three fumbles.

In his final two seasons with the Bears, Weaver had 341 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 11 pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

Logan Wilson | Wyoming | 6-foot-2 - 241 lbs.

Logan Wilson Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today

Wilson has the ability to be a three-down linebacker in the NFL and can do it in the run game and pass coverage. He will not need to start early but having him on the roster would be one worth developing as a starter heading into the coming seasons.

An AP-All American, Wilson paced the Cowboys with 104 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and three interceptions in 13 starts.

Appearing in four seasons for the Cowboys, Wilson had 421 tackles with three straight seasons of 100-plus tackles. Wilson had 35.0 tackles for loss, 24 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and recoveries.

Jordyn Brooks | Texas Tech | 6-foot - 240 lbs.

Jordyn Brooks Ben Queen-USA Today

A high output player for the Red Raiders, Brooks was a slowing offenses at a staggering rate in 2019. Producing since his true freshman year in Lubbock, Brooks has been a staple of consistency at linebacker the past four seasons.

In just 11 starts in 2019, Brooks was able to post 108 total tackles, including a whopping 20 for a loss with 3.0 sacks.

In four seasons with Red Raiders, Brooks appeared in 47 games and had 367 total tackles, 33.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 9 pass deflections, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions, 2 force fumbles.

