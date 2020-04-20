State of The Texans
2020 Draft Watch: Five Offensive Lineman for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from entering the virtual NFL draft to find their 2020 draft class. The Texans do not hold a first-round selection in the draft but do have picks ranging from the second round and ending with three seventh-round selection. The Texans have an opportunity to fill the depth on their roster with the bulk of their core in place for the coming season. 

The Texans reshaped their offensive line in 2019 with drafting Tytus Howard and Max Scharping plus the addition of Laremy Tunsil. The offensive line is in position to develop lineman and not rush them to the starting lineup. 

Five Offensive Lineman for the Texans 

Damien Lewis | LSU | Guard | 6-foot-2 | 327 lbs. 

Damien Lewis
Damien LewisVasha Hunt-USA Today

The right guard for the National Champion LSU Tigers, Damien Lewis would be a seamless fit for the offense. Give him a season to learn the system, Lewis has a chance to be a starter in waiting. 

First Team All-America in 2019 from the Athletic and second-team All-SEC from both the SEC Coaches and AP. Junior college transfer that has played in 26 consecutive games since joining the Tigers last season. Played 802 snaps in 2019 with a team-best 32 finishes.

Hakeem Adeniji | Kansas | Offensive Tackle | 6-foot-4 | 302 lbs.

Hakeem Adeniji
Hakeem AdenijiMichael C. Johnson-USA Today

Built to be an offensive tackle, Adenjii could be a developmental swing tackle early for the Texans. With offensive tackles at a premium, Adenjii has a chance to work behind both Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard giving him a chance to develop at a good rate. 

48 straight starts between both left and right tackle, Adeniji moved to left tackle exclusively in 2018. An All-Big 12 selection over his career for the Jayhawks, his play earned him invited to the 2020 NFL Combine and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. 

Jon Runyan, Jr. | Michigan | Offensive Line | 6-foot-4 | 306 lbs.

Jon Runyan, Jr.
Jon Runyan, Jr.Tim Fuller-USA Today

Another college offensive tackle, Runyan has an NFL pedigree. Runyan has a chance to bump inside to use his size to handle the interior. The opportunity to land a player like Runyan who has the experience to develop as a guard on the offensive line could be a plus. 

Runyan appeared in 34 games, with 26 career starts (25 at left tackle, one at right tackle), while also contributing on special teams. He was a two-time Big Ten selection and a two-time recipient of the Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award given to the team's top offensive lineman.

Cameron Clark | Charlotte | Offensive Tackle | 6-foot-4 | 308 lbs. 

Cameron Clark
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA Today

Cameron Clark has a chance to be a solid offensive guard in the NFL and playing at a smaller school has pushed him down the board. Clark has all the tools to make an NFL roster and provide young depth for the Texans. A left tackle in college, Clark could transition to the interior.

A team captain in 2018, starting all 12 games at his left tackle spot. Conference USA coaches named him first-team all-conference after he started all 13 games for the 49ers in 2019.

Tremayne Anchrum | Clemson | Offensive Tackle | 6-foot-2 | 314 lbs. 

Tremayne Anchrum
Tremayne AnchrumJerome Miron-USA Today

The Clemson Tigers starting right tackle, Anchrum held down that spot since starting his sophomore season. With all of his experience at being part of a National Championship team in 2018, Anchrum’s skill set is better suited for the interior in the NFL. With the Texans looking for interior help and more youth, Anchrum could be a guard of the future.

Anchrum played 2,516 snaps over 55 games (37 starts) in his career and became Clemson’s full-time right tackle from 2018-19 as the team compiled a 29-1 record in those two seasons. Two-time all-conference selection and two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honoree.

