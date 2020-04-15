State of The Texans
2020 Draft Watch: Five Running Backs for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from entering the virtual NFL draft to find their 2020 draft class. The Texans do not hold a first-round selection in the draft but do have picks ranging from the second round and ending with three seventh-round selection. The Texans have an opportunity to fill the depth on their roster with the bulk of their core in place for the coming season. 

Focusing on running backs, the Texans should be on the lookout for a third back to team with David Johnson and Duke Johnson. The team has worked diligently to speak to plenty of backs during the process and with the team's top two backs filled in the offense, it would be wise for the team to look deeper into the draft.

Five Running Back for the Texans 

Darrynton Evans | Appalachian State | 5-foot-10 - 203 lbs.

Darrynton Evans
Darrynton EvansJeremy Brevard-USA Today

Evans is a two-time Sun Belt Championship Game MVP and MVP of the 2019 New Orleans Bowl and Two-time All-Sun Belt first team was the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. Evans was the offenses primary back for two seasons and he was able to make his mark with 25 rushing touchdowns in that span. 

To start his college career, Evans returned kicks for App. State. In 2019, Evans rushed for 1,480 yards averaging 5.8 yards carry and 105.7 yards a game on the ground. With 18 rushing touchdowns and five receiving, Evans was a total package out of the backfield. 

Only the primary back for just 23 games in his career, Evan rushed for 2,540 yards. He also set the school record for most career rushes without a fumble (482) and a single season without a fumble in 2019 (255).

Prospect Range: 3rd-5th round

Antonio Gibson | Memphis | 6-foot - 228 lbs.

Antonio Gibson
Antonio GipsonJustin Ford-USA Today

Memphis continues to produce top-end skill players and Antonio Gipson falls into that category. He can do it all, run and catch the football plus return kicks when needed. Gipson would fit into the offense scheme of having a pass-catching back on the field at all-times. Gipson could be a hybrid player that could help in either the backfield or as a wide receiver in spots.

Gipson will have to develop more like a running back at the NFL level but his full skill set could be too much to pass on if his name is on the board in the middle rounds. 

In 2019, Gipson rushed for 369 yards and four touchdowns while catching 38 passes for 735 yards and eight touchdowns. Gipson averaged 78.9 yards per game in the Memphis offense in 2019. He also averaged 28.0 yards a kick return which included a 97-yard touchdown return.

Prospect Range: 3rd-4th round

AJ Dillon | Boston College | 6-foot - 247 lbs.

A.J. Dillon
A.J. DillonCharles LeClaire-USA Today

There is little secret on how well-liked A.J. Dillon is by State of the Texans and his fit with the current group. Dillon would give the Texans a year one back to help with tough yardage and goal-line situations. At 6-foot and 247 lbs., Dillon could help the offense this coming season and move into a more prominent role in the coming seasons. 

Starting all 12 games in 2019, Dillon rushed for 1,685 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.3 yards a rush and 140.4 yards a game. He also caught 13 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown this past season.

Dillon for his career rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 total rushing touchdowns. He also had three straight double-digit rushing touchdown seasons and averaged 125.2 yards per game for his career.

 Prospect Range: 3rd-5th round

Jamycal Hasty | Baylor | 5-foot-8 - 205 lbs.

Jamycal Hasty
Jamycal HastySoobum Im-USA Today

The Texans could go another route by finding a back to work behind both David Johnson and Duke Johnons. Hasty could be a developmental back with the ability to help on special teams throughout the season. 

In 2019, Hasty rushed for 627 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 25 passes for 184 yards. He also returned kicks for the Bears. 

For his career, Hasty rushed for 1,998 yards with 15 rushing touchdowns averaging 5.2 yards a carry and 44.4 yards a game. His best season came his senior season despite not starting a single game his final season in Waco.

Prospect Range: 6th round to Priority Free Agent 

Raymond Calais | Louisana-Lafayette | 5-foot-8 - 188 lbs. 

Raymond Calais
Raymond CalaisKim Klement-USA Today

A smaller stature back at only 5-foot-8 and 188 lbs. that could scare some teams, Calais was a highly productive back for the Rajun Cajuns. He played a gunner on special teams in college which will help give him a broader scope of his skills on the NFL level. Add in his return ability, Calais can do a little bit of it all.

Calais played in all 14 games rushing for 886 yards and six touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 67 yards. He also returned 19 kicks for 541 yards.

For his career Calais rushed for 1,845 yards 15 touchdowns while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns. 

Prospect Range: 5th-7th round

