2020 Draft Watch: Five Safeties for the Texans

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from entering the virtual NFL draft to find their 2020 draft class. The Texans do not hold a first-round selection in the draft but do have picks ranging from the second round and ending with three seventh-round selection. The Texans have an opportunity to fill the depth on their roster with the bulk of their core in place for the coming season.

Despite the Texans signing two safeties that can also help at cornerback in Jaylen Watkins and Eric Murray, there seems to be a hand on the pulse of the safeties coming out in the draft.

With the Texans looking to upgrade their defense, if the right safety it waiting for them value-wise. There could be a new face joining the roster heading into 2020.

Draft Watch 2020: Running Backs | Inside Linebackers | Edge | Wide Receiver

Five Safeties for the Texans

Grant Delpit | LSU | 6-foot-2 | 213 lbs.

Grant Delpit Jason Getz-USA Today

If there is one player that will make the Texans stick at the 40th pick if they are sitting there it will be Delpit. With questions on his physicality, if the Texans could find a way to sneak Delpit out of the draft and add him to the back half of their secondary. That would be a huge win to start the draft.

Delpit had 65 total tackles, 4.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in 14 starts for the national champion Tigers. Delpit was All-Conference, All-American and the Jim Thorpe winner for the nation's best defensive back.

In three seasons with the Tigers, Delpit appeared in 40 games posting 199 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 8 interceptions, and 32 pass deflections.

Alohi Gilman | Notre Dame | 5-foot-10 | 201 lbs.

Alohi Gilman Kirby Lee-USA Today

A complete player that the Texans like in terms of being a captain and doing what the defense asks him to do at a solid level. Not flashy but the mistakes are minimal and the fewer mistakes will only find him on the field to help first on special teams and the defense in the coming seasons.

Originally playing for Navy, Gilman transferred to Notre Dame in 2017 and sat out a season. In 2019, he had 74 total tackles, three for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 2019.

A team captain in 2019, Gilman in two seasons for the Irish had 169 total tackle in 26 games with three interceptions and six forced fumbles.

K’Von Wallace | Clemson | 5-foot-11 | 206 lbs.

K’Von Wallace Adam Hagy-USA Today

A safety with plenty of experience at the college level, Wallace has played plenty of snaps for the Tigers. A productive player and experience against the top-level competition are hard to ignore when filling a roster in the NFL.

In his final season at Clemson, Wallace had 78 total tackles, three for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions and was tied for the team lead with ten pass breakups.

Tied for the most career games played in Clemson history with 59. Wallace had 178 career tackles, 5.5 for loss, 21 passes broken up, five interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Shyheim Carter | Alabama | 5-foot-10 | 198 lbs.

Shyheim Carter Nelson Chenault-USA Today

Much like Jaylen Watkins and Eric Murray, Carter has the experience to not only play safety but to play the "star" position. That versatility is hard to overlook and playing in Nick Saban's defense lets the Texans know that he has an NFL base of knowledge on how to play defense.

Carter started 11 of 13 games played for the Crimson Tide in 2019. He had 43 total tackles, 2.5 for loss, one interception, seven pass breakups. He missed the start of the season with sports hernia surgery.

Appearing in 50 career games, Carter had 101 total tackles, 6.0 for a loss, 21 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Josh Metellus | Michigan | 5-foot-11 | 209 lbs.

Josh Metellus Jeff Hanisch-USA Today

More of a strong safety, the Texans continue to look for a player not only to help their special teams but help in certain defensive packages. If Metellus is the choice, he could be the box player to help in the run game and cover in small spaces.

In his final season with the Wolverines, Metellus had 74 total tackles, four for loss, intercepted two passes and breaking up five passes.

In 43 games, Metellus had 186 total tackles, 9.0 for a loss, 1.0 sacks, five interceptions with 14 pass breakups.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here