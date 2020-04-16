2020 Draft Watch: Five Wide Receivers for the Texans

The Houston Texans are less than a week away from entering the virtual NFL draft to find their 2020 draft class. The Texans do not hold a first-round selection in the draft but do have picks ranging from the second round and ending with three seventh-round selection. The Texans have an opportunity to fill the depth on their roster with the bulk of their core in place for the coming season.

The Texans have loaded up their wide receiver depth with the additions of Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks to Will Fuller V and Kenny Stills. With Keke Coutee and DeAndre Carter still on the roster, the Texans could double down on adding speed or look for another slot type player to develop behind Cobb to take over in a couple of seasons.

It is vital that the Texans find a young receiver in this year's draft class to learn behind a veteran group in 2020.

Five Wide Receivers for the Texans

K.J. Hamler | Penn State | 5-foot-9 - 179 lbs.

K.J. Hamler Matthew OHaren-USA Today

If the Texans want to double down on speed, look no further than Penn State's K.J. Hamler. He could help inside and outside with slot being a future role for him. Add in his kickoff and punt return abilities, Hamler would add more speed to an already fast group.

Hamler in 2019 caught 56 passes for 904 yards while averaging 16.1 yards per catch with eight touchdowns. Hamler also returned punts and kick for the Nittany Lions the past two seasons.

In two seasons in Happy Valley, Hamler appeared in 26 games catching 98 passes for 1,658 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 16.9 yards a catch. In 2018, Hamler averaged 109.0 all-purpose yards a game and 122.0 his final season.

Van Jefferson | Florida | 6-foot-1 - 201 lbs.

Van Jefferson Denny Medley-USA Today

The Texans could look for consistency in a player like Van Jefferson giving him time to develop into a future slot player. Jefferson could instantly go to a special teams role in 2020 and learn behind a veteran wide receiver group.

In 2019, Jefferson had a career year setting a career-high in three different categories: most receptions in a game (8), yards in a game (129 yards) and longest reception (69-yards). Jefferson started all 13 games and led the offense with 657 yards on 49 receptions and hauling in six touchdowns.

Jefferson finished his career with the Gators catching 175 passes for 2,159 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 12.3 yards a reception.

Devin Duvernay | Texas | 5-foot-10 - 200 lbs.

Devin Duvernay Scott Wachter-USA Today

Another wide receiver that fits the complete picture as a player for the Texans in Devin Duvernay. Duvernay was a pass-catching machine and add in a solid athletic skill set, there could be more hiding in him as an NFL player.

Duvernay played in all 51 games of his Longhorn career with 29 starts. In 2019, he was selected to first-team All Big-XII honors after catching 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. His final season for the Longhorns saw Duvernay average 106.6 yards per game of receiving and 8.2 receptions a game.

For his career, he caught 176 passes for 2,468 yards and 16 touchdowns averaging 14.0 yards a reception.

James Proche | SMU | 5-foot-11 - 201 lbs.

James Proche Tim Heitman-USA Today

If the Texans want to bring a consistent pass-catcher to develop, look no further than James Proche. Add in his punt return duties, Proche could find a role with the Texans in 20202.

Starting all 13 games for the Mustangs, Proche led the nation with 111 receptions and 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns. He ranked in the top-13 in each category in the nation. Proche ranked second in the nation in receptions per game with 8.5 and led the Mustangs with 1,423 all-purpose yards.

In 50 career, games, Proche had 301 receptions for 3,949 yards and 39 touchdowns. His final two seasons for SMU, Proche returned punts while averaging nearly 9.0 yards a return.

John Hightower | Boise State | 6-foot-1 - 198 lbs.

John Hightower Brian Losness-USA Today

John Hightower is a big player receiver and the Texans could take a late-round flier on the play-maker from Boise State. Another field stretcher, Hightower also brings his kick off return ability to the table.

Led the Broncos in receiving yards catching 51 passed for 953 yards averaging 18.5 yards a catch and eight touchdowns. Hightower also contributed to the run game with 16 rushes for 154 yards and was the team's primary kick returner.

For his career for the Broncos, Hightower caught 82 passes for 1,447 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards a catch. He averaged 35.0 yards a kick return for his career which included a 98-yard touchdown return in 2019. His final season with the Broncos, he averaged 124.0 all-purpose yards a game.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here