3 Texans To Watch Versus Vikings: 2 'New' Offensive Weapons

Assuming the recent flood of positive NFL COVID-19 tests doesn't suddenly show its unwelcome face at NRG Stadium, Houston will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The battle of the 0-3's will commence among a wave of nostalgia with all three past and present Texans head coaches on the sidelines. As for today's Week 4 game itself, with a relatively clean bill of health hitting Houston's locker room, there are plenty of players to watch for come game day, but here are our picks for the primary three.

Duke Johnson, RB

Full disclosure; Yes, we did say to watch Duke Johnson prior to last week's game, only for him to not suit up. However, this week we are sure he'll finally return for the Texans (probably).

The 27-year old hasn't been featured since spraining his ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Thankfully, he was a full participant at team HQ on Thursday and Friday, meaning his return should be imminent.

Houston's run game has been one-dimensional at best since Duke went down. Starter David Johnson has done the best he could with sub-par blocking in front of him and predictable play-calling to work with, but the Texans did far better at Arrowhead Stadium when working with both Johnson's in a two-back set.

The return of Duke should not only open up their run game but also increase the unpredictability of Houston's passing offense from the perspective of Minnesota's defense.

Randall Cobb, WR

The former Pro Bowler has hardly hit the ground running in Houston. Far from his fault, he was neglected in the season-opener with just three targets for 23 yards, before being somewhat utilized against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 where he had five receptions for an earthshattering 59 yards.

Week 3 saw some of the Cobb we all know and love watching, as he scored his first touchdown for the Texans on his way to a 95-yard performance. Not that he was particularly sentimental about this landmark touchdown.

"It honestly didn’t mean much to me. Not in a loss," said Cobb on Thursday. "I play this game to win. That’s the most important thing to me. Stats come very secondary."

The chemistry is beginning to form between quarterback Deshaun Watson and his new-look offense, and Cobb is clearly driven to do what he can to help his team win.

Vernon Hargreaves, CB

With safety A.J. Moore now on injured reserve joining cornerback Gareon Conley, this Texans secondary will have to adapt. Eric Murray was expected to be Houston's primary strong safety alongside Justin Reid, however, so far he's been used in rotation at the position.

With second-year cornerback Lonnie Johnson appearing to be on the move to safety, Vernon Hargreaves will have a bigger role at cornerback moving forward. And against receivers like Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer will have to step up.

An excellent route runner with hands like glue, the Texans will have to keep close tabs on the 30-year old former Pro Bowler Thielen. Opposite him is rookie speedster Jefferson, fresh off of a breakout game in Week 2 where he had 175 receiving yards and a touchdown that Randy Moss would have been proud of.

Hargreaves has recorded two defended passes in the last two games and has allowed 13 receptions on 20 targets for 133 yards so far this season. Slowly but surely he is growing in this Texans defense, but he'll have to hit a growth spurt on Sunday if Houston can come away with the win.