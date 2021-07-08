3 Ways How Texans' 'Worst NFL Roster' Gets Fixed

We can be negative and make fun of the Texans' learning curve .. or we can watch it, monitor it, chronicle it, hoping some day this franchise is again ready to "graduate.''

The 2021 NFL season is almost upon us, and so is the need for a Houston Texans media disclaimer - before we get to a media "blamer'':

The disclaimer: The media didn't rob the 2021 roster of Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson - arguably three of the four greatest athletes to ever wear a Texans uniform ... with the fourth, Andre Johnson, also on the outs with the organization. McNair, O'Brien and fate did most of that.

The "blamer'': What the media may be guilty of is "piling on.'' The Texans have become an easy punchline with a negative vibe - and maybe it is part of the media's responsibility to sift through that in search of prospects and promise. After all, the Texans are not going to be bad forever. (Probably.)

So how does this thing get fixed? And how soon? And in what forms?

We say it can happen in three forms, and we say that fully aware of the fact that folks like CBS Sports have ranked every NFL roster from best to worst, with the Texans getting slapped around thusly:

"The Texans are expected to be the worst team in the NFL this season, and it doesn’t help that superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with off-field issues that have put his year in jeopardy. ... They were the third-worst defense in the league last season, and could again be at the bottom of the NFL if the offense takes a step backwards as well.''

We're not here to argue against any of that, but rather, to fight through it in search of three turnaround avenues. To wit:

1) No Deshaun doesn't mean no QB. Tyrod Taylor has won in this league in the past. Rookie Davis Mills has a chance to win in this league in the future. This is a "QB sport.'' It's entirely possible that Taylor gives this team some guidance toward some level of positive success before giving way to the third-round pick Mills, who then looks like a legit NFL starter.

2) CBS insists that Houston didn't do enough in changing its defense. We strongly disagree. The Texans changed coordinators, changed the system and chased enough newcomers that the 90-man roster is now full of guys who are from somewhere else. We would pinpoint Shaq Lawson, Maliek Collins and Desmond King and emblematic of the change toward defensive guys who in the past have demonstrated star power, and who, teamed with carryovers like Zack Cunningham, can lift this group from the statistical basement.

3) Teachers are the future. History will probably not recall Bill O'Brien as a "teacher.'' But new head coach David Culley? Pep Hamilton, Lovie Smith, James Campen? Teachers.

The Houston Texans need to re-learn how to win. Proof of success in that area might never be measurable. But someday ... when the Texans are good again ... it might be the result of the teachers of 2021.

What can rookies Mills, Brevin Jordan and Nico Collins learn? And how soon?

The education of a PhD has got to start way back in kindergarten. That's where the Houston Texans are now. We can be negative and make fun of the learning curve .. or we can watch it, hoping some day this franchise is again ready to "graduate.''

