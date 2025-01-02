4 Houston Texans Players Named to 2025 Pro Bowl
The Houston Texans are making waves in the 2025 Pro Bowl.
Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and tackle Laremy Tunsil earned starting spots while Texans wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Joe Mixon also received Pro Bowl honors, showcasing the team's talent and impact this season.
Houston's strong representation highlights its continued rise as a force in the NFL.
Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is making his Pro Bowl debut after a stellar third season. The cornerback started all 16 games, achieving career highs in tackles (54), tackles for loss (4), and passes defended (18), while tying his personal best with five interceptions. His interception total ranks sixth in the NFL, and his three December picks are tied for the most in the AFC. Stingley’s Week 15 performance, which included two crucial interceptions, earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors and helped secure the Texans' second straight AFC South title.
Laremy Tunsil
Tunsil, a cornerstone of the Texans' offensive line, has been named to his fifth Pro Bowl (2019-20, 2022-24). Starting every game this season, Tunsil has not allowed a sack since Week 1. His pass-blocking grade of 89.0 ranks fourth in the NFL and second in the AFC. This marks Tunsil’s second consecutive Pro Bowl start, cementing his status as one of the league’s premier offensive tackles.
Nico Collins
Collins is set to make his first Pro Bowl appearance following a standout fourth season. Despite missing five games due to injury, he has recorded 63 receptions for 968 yards and six touchdowns in 11 starts. Averaging 88.0 receiving yards per game, Collins ranks fourth in the NFL and second in the AFC. He is just 32 yards shy of achieving back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, a milestone reached by only three other Texans receivers in franchise history.
Joe Mixon
Returning to the Pro Bowl for the second time, Mixon demonstrated consistency and versatility this season. In 13 starts, he rushed 240 times for 993 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding 35 receptions for 304 yards and another score. Mixon is the only NFL player with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the past four seasons. His Week 1 performance, featuring over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Mixon also set a league record with six consecutive road games of 100+ rushing yards and a touchdown.
Six Texans players have been named Pro Bowl alternates:
- DE Danielle Hunter (first alternate)
- P Tommy Townsend (first alternate)
- DE Will Anderson Jr. (second alternate)
- QB C.J. Stroud (second alternate)
- K Ka'imi Fairbairn (fourth alternate)
- S Jimmie Ward (fourth alternate)
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games, presented by Verizon, will take place in Orlando, Florida, featuring an International NFL Flag Championship Tournament. The two-day event highlights the NFL's commitment to expanding flag football globally, with skills challenges broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 30, on ESPN from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. CT. The festivities culminate in a flag football showcase on Sunday, Feb. 2.
This year’s Pro Bowl selections reflect the Texans' remarkable talent and strong performance throughout the 2025 season.
