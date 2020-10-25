SI.com
Texans Daily
‘60 Minutes’: Texans Fall Short In Packers Win

Mike Fisher

The Houston Texans are obliged to believe it: “It” is in there, somewhere. “It” is buried under a heap of yellow flags and bad tape and confounding moments. But “It” exists.

The Texans have changed GMs and they've changed head coaches and they've changed the mood. But one thing deposed boss Bill O’Brien pushed for and dug for and pleaded for remains stuck in place.

“I think if we play 60 minutes of that type of football we can win,” said O’Brien, referring to a Texans' loss  Week 3 at Pittsburgh.

But these Texans are not "60 Minute Men,'' as they proved under O'Brien and as they proved again Sunday in a 35-20 loss to Green Bay at NRG Stadium supervised by new coach Romeo Crennel.

Houston dropped to 1-6 in large part due to an early burial - Green Bay cruised to a 21-0 halftime lead - but most of all because positive moments were, throughout the game, all too rare.

And that continues a season-long trend. Houston is sometimes able to get a lead, sometimes able to fight back from a deficit, sometimes able to show fight in the face of adversity ...

But the Texans - who did forge a modest late-game mini-comeback when a Deshaun Watson TD pass to David Johnson was followed by a pair of Ka'imi Fairbairn field goals - cannot do any of these things with consistency or with longevity.

The Texans now muddle on, wallowing in the basement of the AFC South, knowing there is no shame in losing to QB Aaron Rodgers (who was 23-of-34 for 283 yards with four touchdowns while taking advantage of a Houston secondary that ran dry of talent and couldn't stop Davante Adams from totaling 13 for 196 and two TDs) and the 5-1 Packers ... but also knowing they are maybe an NFL trade deadline (Nov. 3) and an NFL free-agency period (next March) and an NFL Draft (next April) from finding "it.''

Watson (29-of-39 for 322 yards with two TDs here) last week said none of "these boys'' are getting traded. But Houston-in-limbo also means none of "these fellas'' are winning very many games. Or halves. Or quarters. Or moments.

So before all of that real change? Nine more NFL weekends, served in 60-minute chucks ... being fed to a Houston Texans team that week after week finds 60 minutes too much to consume.

