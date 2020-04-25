State of The Texans
The Process: A closer look at Texans' cornerback John Reid

Patrick D. Starr

Here are some comments from draft experts from around the NFL on the Houston Texans' 141st overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here are what a couple of draft experts had to say about new Texans cornerback John Reid

What they are saying about Texans cornerback John Reid

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

"He's a mosquito at a BBQ for receivers"

Brugler thought he was a "nice" pick for the Texans. He had him rated as the 18th best cornerback overall in his rankings.

He was a little concerned about the physical ability of Reid.

"Small-framed athlete with below average height, length and bulk"

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

There was plenty to like about Reid's coverage capabilities.

"Competitive press nickel who uses mirror quickness and controlled hand work to make press release uncomfortable for receivers. Reid's body control and balance allow him to play a stickier brand of coverage underneath, but that coverage will fade as routes progress."

The size became more of an issue in the evaluation.

"He can be mismatched with big speed or big size and doesn't feature the physical profile of a capable run-support defender."

The Draft Network

"He has good ball skills and competes like an alpha."

He came off as safe to The Draft Network

"Reid has the upside to be a starting nickel corner at the next level with a modest ceiling and high floor."

John Reid Highlights

