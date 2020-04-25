The Process: A closer look at Texans' wide receiver Isaiah Coulter

The Texans added a potential offensive weapon with their fifth selection in the 2020 NFL Draft by picking Rhode Island wideout Isaiah Coutler.

Here's what some draft experts had to say about the pick.

What the Experts are Saying about the Texans' Isaiah Coulter

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com



Zierlein was critical of his route running and the limited route running in college.

He did, however, think his upside is helping a team on Sundays.

"Raw but talented X receiver with NFL-caliber length, speed and athletic ability."

The Draft Network

There were no red flags from The Draft Network but they thought he had separation quickness as his biggest weakness.

They loved how he used his body to his advantage.

"Impressive quickness into his route stems from his release. Illustrates good body control and concentration at the catch point. Can climb the ladder and go get it. Does well to extend his catch radius vertically."

Shane Hallam, Draftsite.com and FakePigskin.com

Hallam had Coutler as a sleeper.

"Big hands, good production, and super tough wideout. Fast with good feet and dominated against better competition."

Isaiah Coulter Highlights

