The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Charlie Heck

Patrick D. Starr

Here are some comments from draft experts from around the NFL on the Houston Texans' 126th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Here are what a couple of draft experts had to say about new Texans offensive lineman Charlie Heck.

What the Experts are Saying about the Texans' Charlie Heck 

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Lance was impressed with the family connection of his dad being in football but he also thought highly of the physical makeup of Heck.

"He carries an NFL-ready frame with long arms and loose hips for move blocks and recoveries."

He will have to work hard on his technique to make sure he maximizes his opportunity.

"His range in pass sets is just average, so he needs to get on top of rushers with his length early in the rep to maintain feel and widen the arc when needed."

Dan Shonka, Ourlads.com

Shonka mentioned the family connection as well but he thought Heck could be a future starter in the NFL.

"Has plenty of experience on both sides, shows intelligence and natural ability to play both left & right tackle."

The Draft Network

The Draft Network listed no red flags in Heck's evaluation.

"Tall and long with excellent mobility for his stature. Good laterally mobility, foot speed, and the functional athleticism needed to get out in space."

There were some concerns about Heck's physical size limiting his ability.

"Has 'some' body control issues and he gets top-heavy while folding at the waist. Height presents natural leverage restrictions that he will have to overcome in the NFL."

Charlie Heck Film

