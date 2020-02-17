State of The Texans
A Closer Look: How the Release of Vernon Hargreaves Changes the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans made their first significant move of the off-season moving on from cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III, late last week. Hargreaves was the defenses starting nickel cornerback after being claimed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off of waivers. 

Throughout the season, Hargreaves was pleased with how the Texans treated him and wanted to be part of the organization. He praised how the coaches and locker room took him in when he arrived mid-season. The production for Hargreaves was up and down when he was with the Texans. 

During his time with the Texans, Hargreaves was targeted 48 times and had 34 receptions completed against him (70.8% completion) for 356 yards (10.5 yards per reception). He was only able to break up two passes and no interceptions during that stretch. Also, surrendering three touchdowns, and was suspect at times tackling from the second level (5 missed tackles). His combined 72.1% completion rate against him in 2019 was the highest of his four-year career, leading to an overall disappointing season. 

On March 18th, Hargreaves' 2020 salary would have kicked in fully guaranteed, worth $9.594 million. His contract number was prohibitive for the Texans heading into the off-season, and now his available cap will be used to address the position heading into the off-season. 

With Hargreaves Released, what now for the Texans?

Expect the Texans to Keep an Eye on Released Veteran Cornerbacks

The Texans will focus on a market that appears set to be flooded with high priced cornerbacks that teams are set to release for cap reasons. The early focus will be on players that do not mess with their compensatory formula, which could mean more draft picks, heading into next year's draft. Released players do not count towards the formula, and with ~$64,027,692 in cap space heading into 2020, the Texans have room to work. 

Cornerback Moves Up the Need List

Pass rush remains the Texans top need but once again, cornerback rises to the top of the list. Only Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Gareon Conley are under contract that received significant snaps defensively. Decisions have to be made with Bradley Roby and Johnathan Joseph and their future with free agency hanging in the balance. Now with Hargreaves out of the picture, the Texans need a slot cornerback. That doesn't include the call for much-needed depth on the outside.  

Maybe, Vernon Hargreaves, III Comes Back 

The Texans move on from Hargreaves due to the high cap number, but there is reason to believe that they will continue to keep negotiations open with him. Head coach Bill O'Brien made it clear he looked forward to working with him heading into 2020, but the NFL remains a business. There could be an adjustment to his contract to under what his 5th-year option would have paid him, but it does remain an option to bring him back.

