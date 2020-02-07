State of The Texans
A Contract Extension for J.J. Watt Could Help the Texans Cap Situation for 2020 and 2021

Patrick D. Starr

A good friend of the site, Texans Cap, suggested that if the Houston Texans extended defensive end, J.J. Watt, a new contract, it could help out their current cap situation. 

Cap took a dive into what a potential extension would look like for Watt if the Texans chose this route. 

Watt currently has two years left on his deal worth 33 million dollars with cap hits worth $15.5 million in 2020 and $17.5 million in 2021. 

Does a contract extension make sense for the Texans and Watt? 

Cap took a closer look and what a deal would like to help the Texans and keep Watt with the organization. 

J.J. Watt Contract Extension Deep Dive 

