A Host of Houston Texans Give Back During The Thanksgiving Holiday

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans had a group of players that took time out during their Thanksgivings to give back their local communities proving once again that there is still good going on in the world. 

Mike Adams, Tyrell Adams, Whitney Mercilus, Jon Weeks, Justin Reid and D.J. Reader all took time from their own schedules to make sure they gave back during Thanksgiving. 

Texans During Thanksgiving 

 

Vernon Hargreaves III: "It Feels Good To Be Wanted" By The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III is happy to be playing meaningful football once again and most importantly feel wanted.

Johnathan Joseph Continues to Rewrite the NFL Record Books While Being a Positive Presence For The Texans

Patrick D. Starr
Rewriting the NFL record books, Houston Texans Johnathan Joseph continues to make his presence felt on the field and inside the locker room.

Tytus Howard Long-Term Health Remains the Texans Priority

Patrick D. Starr
Houston Texans had to shut down Tytus Howard for the season due to his knee injury but they liked what they saw from him during his rookie season.

Report: The Houston Texans Are Saving Their Last "Designation to Return" for J.J. Watt

Patrick D. Starr
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans are saving their last designation to return from the injured reserve for J.J. Watt.

"100 MPH" Jacob Martin Made a Difference Off the Edge When the Texans Needed Him The Most

Patrick D. Starr
Houston Texans edge presence Jacob Martin has made a difference for the pass rush the past two games in key wins.

Patience is Key for Kenny Stills But He is a Big Play Waiting to Happen for the Texans Offense

Patrick D. Starr
Houston Texans Kenny Stills knows he has to stay patient and capitalize on his opportunities because he is a big play waiting to happen for the offense.

"Prime Time" Deshaun Watson Showed Up Once Again For The Houston Texans

Patrick D. Starr
Prime Time Game Deshaun Watson stepped up big once again for the Houston Texans and this time it was in a key AFC win over the New England Patriots.

While Plugging Away on Rehab - Texans J.J. Watt Is Looking To "Have Some Fun Down The Road"

Patrick D. Starr
Houston Texans J.J. Watt is listening to his doctors coming off his pectoral injury but he is listening to doctors and will take the green light when they give it to him to return to the field.

Houston Texans Step Up on Sunday Night In a Key Win Over The New England Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
The Houston Texans found a way to get their first win over the New England Patriots in the Bill O'Brien Era.

Brennan Scarlett, Gareon Conley, and Keke Coutee Notable Names Inactive for the Texans Versus the Patriots

Patrick D. Starr
The Houston Texans have some notable names not playing on Sunday Night Football against the New England Patriots.