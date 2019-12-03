A Host of Houston Texans Give Back During The Thanksgiving Holiday

The Houston Texans had a group of players that took time out during their Thanksgivings to give back their local communities proving once again that there is still good going on in the world.

Mike Adams, Tyrell Adams, Whitney Mercilus, Jon Weeks, Justin Reid and D.J. Reader all took time from their own schedules to make sure they gave back during Thanksgiving.

Texans During Thanksgiving

