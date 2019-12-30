A.J. McCarron and the Texans Can't Spoil the Titans Playoff Hopes

Houston, Texas- The Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday 35-14 to solidify their spot in the playoff picture. It took a full effort from the Titans to takedown the Texans skeleton crew in a game that was only separated by a touchdown for a good portion of the game.

Head coach Bill O'Brien opted to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson and give A.J. McCarron his first start since the 2015 season. While other top-end starters like Laremy Tunsil, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller V, Kenny Stills, Benardick McKinney, and Bradley Roby did not play a single snap allowing the Titans the path of least resistance to their playoff berth.

O'Brien discussed sitting players in a game that did not mean much to the Texans for the playoff picture.

"I always try to make decisions in the best interest of the team," O'Brien said after the game. "And basically once we were getting closer to the beginning of the game, it was pretty obvious where that our seeding wasn't going to change. So we decided to do those in the best interest of the team."

McCarron woke the Texans offense up early and was able to lead them on their first opening touchdown scoring drive of the season marching the ball 75 yards on 15 plays going 5 of 7 for 50 yards. Three of his throws went for first downs and capped off with a Duke Johnson one-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.

Late in the third quarter, McCarron and the Texans offense settled down with running back Taiwan Jones getting the ball six times for 32 yards. McCarron was six of nine for 47 yards on the drive, including crucial third-down throws to Duke Johnson and Steven Mitchell, Jr. to keep the drive going.

McCarron was able to rush for a one-yard touchdown after breaking a couple of tackles before diving for the endzone to pull the Texans to seven points.

"I mean he competed he's a good communicator," O'Brien said of McCarron. "I thought he made some good plays out there made some good decisions. It was tough sledding at times, but for a guy that had not played, I mean that this was a good opportunity for him to play.

O'Brien continued, "Remember he broke his thumb in Green Bay, and so he missed the preseason. He wasn't able to participate in the preseason because of the injury. It was a good opportunity for him to play, and I thought there were some things that he did really well in the game. Really think he's a good player and appreciate his play today."

Despite the Texans doing everything to protect their players the entire game, the Titans had to muster everything they had to scratch out 35 points to clinch their playoff birth.

The Titans were able to take advantage of the Texans' depth on their roster by scoring twice on the ground with Derrick Henry, and two touchdown passes by Ryan Tannehill on throws to MyCole Pruitt and A.J. Brown.

After a late McCarron interception, the Titans iced the game with a 53-yard Henry touchdown run that put him at 211 yards for the day with three touchdowns.

The Texans knew their playoff fate before kickoff with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Buffalo Bills 31-21. That Chiefs locked the Texans into the four seed and hosting the Buffalo Bills on Wildcard Weekend at NRG Stadium.

