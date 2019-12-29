A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

The Houston Texans are facing the Tennessee Titans in the final game of the 2019 season but with little to play for with clinching a playoff spot last week in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the little movement for the Texans in seeding and playing the opening round, head coach Bill O'Brien is going to rest core players against the Titans to get them healthy heading into their playoff game.

Quarterback A.J. McCarron is set to start for Deshaun Watson, who has been dealing with a back issue the entire week. Watson was limited all three days of practice leaving him questionable for Sunday's game.

McCarron has appeared in one game for the Texans with late duty in the Texans blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens. With no work in the preseason due to a broken thumb on his throwing hand that he suffered in joint practices against the Green Bay Packers, it will be McCarron's first extended work since the 2015 wild card round of the playoffs for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Also, the Texans signed offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah to the active roster from the practice squad, indicating that starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be inactive. Tunsil is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the win over the Buccaneers last week.

Cornerback Bradley Roby and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are also candidates to sit out on Sunday.

