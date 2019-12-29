State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

A.J. McCarron Expected to Start In Regular Season Finale for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans are facing the Tennessee Titans in the final game of the 2019 season but with little to play for with clinching a playoff spot last week in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

With the little movement for the Texans in seeding and playing the opening round, head coach Bill O'Brien is going to rest core players against the Titans to get them healthy heading into their playoff game. 

Quarterback A.J. McCarron is set to start for Deshaun Watson, who has been dealing with a back issue the entire week. Watson was limited all three days of practice leaving him questionable for Sunday's game. 

McCarron has appeared in one game for the Texans with late duty in the Texans blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens. With no work in the preseason due to a broken thumb on his throwing hand that he suffered in joint practices against the Green Bay Packers, it will be McCarron's first extended work since the 2015 wild card round of the playoffs for the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Also, the Texans signed offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah to the active roster from the practice squad, indicating that starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil will be inactive. Tunsil is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in the win over the Buccaneers last week. 

Cornerback Bradley Roby and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins are also candidates to sit out on Sunday. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
AlTruckee
AlTruckee

Oh man , this gonna be good , if he wins the game he would make me a believer .

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Whitney Mercilus Inks Four-Year Deal to Stay With Texans

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans keep outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus from reaching free agency and lock him up with a four-year deal.

The Rundown: Texans Whitney Mercilus Remains Part of the Foundation

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans opted to keep Whitney Mercilus on the roster for the foreseeable future and we take closer look at the reasons why they made they move.

Texans Whitney Mercilus "Couldn't Imagine Wearing Another Uniform"

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Whitney Mercilus excited about returning to the organization that drafted him to continue his NFL career.

Houston Texans to Sign Offensive Tackle Elijah Nkansah from The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will sign offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah off of the practice squad of their regular-season finale on Sunday.

DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson, and Five Other Texans Ruled Questionable for Season Finale

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have ruled wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson questionable going into the season finale.

Report: Texans Sign Punter Bryan Anger to a Three-Year Extension

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed punter Bryan Anger to a three-year extension according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Texans Need Kenny Stills More Than Ever Entering the Playoff Run

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans dealing with an injury to Will Fuller, the need for Kenny Stills to be a big part of the offense entering the postseason is bigger than ever.

Texans Tashaun Gipson Ready To Spoil The Titans Playoff Opportunity

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans' Tashaun Gipson wants an eleventh win on the season and end the post-season dreams for the Tennessee Titans.

Deshaun Watson Expecting "Nothing New" With Clemson Matching Up With Ohio State

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson is pulling for the Clemson Tigers in their opening game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.

Texans Deshaun Watson Knows His Game Always Needs Improvement

Patrick D. Starr

With a strong 2019 season, Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson is ready for the playoffs but knows there is plenty to improve with his overall game.