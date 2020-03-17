State of The Texans
A.J. McCarron re-signs with the Texans for the 2020 season

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continued a busy day and quarterback A.J. McCarron will return in 2020. McCarron was the handpicked back up quarterback for the Texans in 2019 behind Watson and now he will have the same duties this upcoming season. 

McCarron had a strong off-season until he broke his thumb in joint practices with the Green Bay Packers which caused him to miss the entire preseason due to the injury. McCarron was able to return for the start of the season and back up Watson for the majority of the season. 

Starting the final game of the season, McCarron threw for 225 yards and completed 56.8% of his passes with one interception. With not taking a significant snap since 2015, McCarron was able to keep a patchwork Texans offense competing with a Tennessee Titans team in week 17 of the season.

The Texans now have three quarterbacks under contract heading into next season with Deshaun Watson, A.J. McCarron, and Alex McGough. 

