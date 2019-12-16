State of The Texans
A New Hope: Texans J.J. Watt Has "Certainly Made Progress" From His Torn Pectoral

Patrick D. Starr

With the Houston Texans continuing to climb to another AFC South title and appearance in the playoffs, inside NRG Stadium defensive end J.J. Watt is working away with the team's rehab group to come back from his torn left pectoral. 

There was a report in early December that the Texans were saving their last "designated to return" from the injured reserve for Watt. Watt was placed on the injured reserve after tearing the pectoral in the Texans win over the Oakland Raiders in week eight. 

When asked about the status of Watt, head coach Bill O'Brien shed some light on what has been going on with the Texans' top pass rusher. 

"I'm going to tell you that JJ is working very, very hard," O'Brien explained. "And he has certainly made progress based solely on his work ethic and who he's working within the training room. And we'll see how it goes."

Watt had surgery to repair his injured pectoral the following week, and he has been at the team's facility rehabbing his injury. The Texans are keeping their last designation in their back pocket for Watt, which would be a welcomed sight for a defensive front that needs pass rush help in the worst way. 

