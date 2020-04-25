AFC South 2020 NFL Draft Day Two Roundup: Texans load up the defense

Day two was a major day in the NFL Draft. Many draft gurus say that stars are born in the first round of the NFL, but championships come out of the players that are drafted or picked in the second round as they, although might not blossom to become stars, have the potential to become long time starters and leaders of a franchise in the future. I

It was stated by many analysts that this year’s day two draft board was one of the best in over 25 years. There was plenty of talent left after Day 1 and it was very interesting to see how teams were able to use each draft pick to try to achieve success.

The teams in the AFC South did a great job in utilizing their day two picks as they plan towards the future and gear up for what seems like a very competitive and interesting AFC South division race.

AFC South Round-Up from Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft

Houston Texans

With both of their picks in the NFL Draft, the Texans opted to focus on improving their defense by adding fresh talent and injecting some youth. After having a terrible year last year in the run-stopping game, the Texans decided to find some replacements on their defense that could potentially cover up these holes.

The Texans drafted Ross Blacklock with the 40th pick in the NFL Draft. Blacklock, who received first-round grades and high scouting reviews, can become an immediate difference-maker for the Texans as he can not only take the place of DJ Reader but also add some more talent and skill at the position. If Blacklock is able to harness his athleticism and skills while upping his production, he could live up and potentially exceed his comparison to Mario Addison. Blacklock could become a regular starter for the Texans upfront and could give AFC South offensive linemen, along with offensive lines around the league, some terror.

The 90th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Texans selected Jon Greenard out of Florida. Greenard was an absolute stud for Florida this year as he led the SEC in sacks. Greenard is an absolute beast with high athleticism and football IQ. Aside from his nagging wrist injury, Greenard seems like an excellent prospect and pick for the Texans. He has all the qualities to succeed with the tremendous talent that surrounds him in JJ Watt, Whitney Mercilus, and others. If Greenard can be molded into a starting defensive end for the Texans, he would be definitely considered a steal as a force on the field.

Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are a team that knocked it out of the ballpark with their excellent picks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Chris Ballard truly does his wonders this time of the year, and with three total selections on Day 2, Ballard truly succeeded today.

The Colts started off their draft haul by selecting Michael Pittman, Jr. out of USC with the second pick in the second round. Pittman Jr. is an excellent receiver for the future that can not only be a viable option next to oft-injured TY Hilton but take his spot once Hilton retires or gets too old. The addition of Pittman Jr. is an absolute workhorse and production machine that is going to give the Texans nightmares.

In addition, drafting running back Jonathan Taylor from Wisconsin was one of the best moves of the draft. Taylor is a monster with the ball and adds on to the rushing powers in the AFC South, which has the likes of Leonard Fournette, Derrick Henry, and now David Johnson. Taylor is another player that is going to cause terror for the developing and young run defense for the Texans as he can absolutely wreck the defensive line with his versatility and strength.

A quite questionable move for Ballard and the Colts was selecting Julian Blackmon, safety out of the University of Utah, this high in the draft. Although he can be developed into a starter for the Colts, there were many other potentially better prospects ahead of him. Nonetheless, Blackmon adds on to the depth and the strength of the Colts secondary, which could now easily guard and shut down the new receiving corps of the Texans after the Hopkins trade.

Jacksonville Jaguars

With the intention to revamp their team and return their franchise to its high stature from three years ago, the Jaguars are using this draft to build up their team. After going with two defensive picks in their two first-rounders yesterday, the Jaguars started off Day 2 with a bang after they drafted Laviska Shenault Jr., a wide receiver out of Colorado.

Shenault Jr. has been lauded, over the past two years, as an athletic specimen with unique explosiveness. This talent on their receiving corps makes the Jaguars a very scary team that could seriously challenge the Houston secondary, which will need to be prepared with the very talented pass catchers in the division.

The Jaguars tried to fortify their defensive line by adding Davon Hamilton out of Ohio State. Although the Jaguars probably did a lot of scouting and research before drafting him, it was very odd to draft Hamilton here, who is considered a very raw player. There were many other viable options on the defensive line that was still available that could have developed into more promising starters or stars.

If Hamilton is indeed able to develop as a prospect, he could join a very young and promising defense with Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson, making a scary front line against the Texans offensive line.

Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are another franchise in the AFC South with an excellent scouting department, allowing them to succeed in the draft. After drafting an offensive lineman with their first-round pick in Isaiah Wilson, the Titans went another direction by selecting Kristian Fulton, star cornerback from LSU, with their second-round pick. In an inexplicable way, Fulton dropped all the way to the bottom of the second round and the Titans got a steal in selecting him. Fulton could add some needed youth in the Titans secondary as well as some necessary talent and skill that could terrify Texans’ wide receivers and tight ends for years to come.

With their third-round pick, the Tennessee Titans went back with an offensive pick by selecting Darrynton Evans, a running back out of Appalachian State. Evans is seen, in the eyes of many scouts, as a quick and twitchy running back. In addition, although Evans would not be given plenty of touches and wouldn’t grow into a starting and dependable running back, he would be considered a “change-in-downs” running back that could easily change the momentum in the game. Mike Vrabel, especially, strongly believes in the momentum game and Evans would be a great tool in this system where he could also learn from Derrick Henry. The tandem of both Henry and Evans could create a very formidable running back duo for the Titans that could wreck opposing defenses, including the Texans defensive line.

