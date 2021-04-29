AFC South: Is it Tebow Time For Jaguars?

In an unexpected turn of events, it has been revealed that former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow may be set for an NFL return with the Houston Texans' AFC South rivals.

With the Houston Texans rebuilding their roster, their AFC South rivals down in Jacksonville are beginning to do the same with a new head coach and, most likely, a new quarterback arriving today. But Clemson's Trevor Lawrence isn't the only first-round QB who could be suiting up for the Jaguars against Houston in 2021...

That's right, Tim Tebow, the former Florida star, is working out for Urban Meyer's Jaguars to potentially sign as a tight end.

According to Ian Rapoport, "For years, Tim Tebow resisted a shift to tight end. Now at 33 years old, Tebow could return to his hometown team."

Meyer was Tebow's head coach at Florida, during which Tebow built a reputation around the sport that won't be forgotten in a hurry. The Heisman Trophy winner went on to play for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets in what turned out to be an underwhelming NFL career given his meteoric rise to fame at the collegiate level.

This unexpected news, comes after Tebow's announcing of his retirement from baseball in February of this year having played for four New York Mets affiliate teams.

Putting a positive spin on this headline; Tebow could at the very least act as a shoulder to lean on for Lawrence through his rookie year. But it seems unlikely the rival Houston Texans will be too concerned about Tebow's presence on offense should he make the final roster.

