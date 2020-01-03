After a "Crazy" Season, Vernon Hargreaves III is Ready for His First Playoff Game With the Texans

Houston, Texas- It did not take long for head coach Bill O'Brien to see that cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, III matched a skill set they have been searching for their nickel position in the defense. O'Brien claimed the fourth-year cornerback after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved on from him. As Hargreaves said of the discussion before being waived, "it was a short conversation," which ultimately ended his tenure with the organization that drafted him in the first round.

Hargreaves found a home quickly after the Texans were the only team to put a waiver claim in on the young cornerbacks. When Hargreaves found out that the Texans were going to be his new home for the remainder of the 2019 season, he immediately knew what he was walking into in Houston.

From being a starter in Tampa to being waived and claimed to inserted into a vital position in the Texans defense, Hargreaves looked back on his 2019 season.

"It's crazy. It's crazy," Hargreaves said with a smile standing at his locker.

"You know this year has been crazy for me," Hargreaves continued. "It's been a little wild, but I kind of knew that when the Texans claimed me, I knew what position they were in, and I knew what they were trying to do."

There is little surprise from Hargreaves' point of view that the Texans are preparing for the Wild Card opener against the Buffalo Bills.

"I'm not surprised," Hargreaves of the Texans in the playoffs. "I just got to get ready for my first playoff game. We'll see how that goes."

To prepare for the game, he is not only diving into the gameplan and working his best on the practice field. Hargreaves has veterans like Johnathan Joseph and Mike Adams on his speed dial on his phone if he has any questions on gameplan or what to expect in his first playoff game.

There is a level of excitement for Hargreaves heading into this weekend's game against the Bills.

"I think on Saturday at game time. I'll be like okay I'm in the playoffs," Hargreaves explained. "But until then, it does kind of feel fake a little bit, you know? It doesn't feel like I'm really here, but as I said, we got prepared this week we got to get ready to go the Bills are a good team, and hopefully we come out with the win."

Appreciative of the Texans giving him a second chance and leaving his past in Tampa Bay, Hargreaves wants to prove to head coach Bill O'Brien that he made the right choice in taking a chance on him.

"I got to prove them right," Hargreaves said of the Texans. "I got to prove them right - got to prove their decision right, and I plan on doing it. I just got to play my game, and everything will work out."

