After an Emotional Win, Texans Reset Their Focus to The Chiefs

Houston, Texas- After one of the more intense games in recent memory for the Houston Texans beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime to advance to the Divisional Round, they have to refocus for their next opponent.

The Kansas City Chiefs.

Set to travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. The Texans are going to have to reset in a hurry and get back to work in their fourth-ever trip to a Divisional Round game.

The Texans comeback win against the Bills has to be put behind them, and head coach Bill O'Brien knows there is a challenge ahead for his team.

"I think that's always a challenge," O'Brien said of the Texans refocusing after an emotional win. "I think that the game on Saturday was a very emotional game. I mean, just to come back from being 16 points down against a very, very good football team, that is draining. So, I think that's why there's a lot of things that can help that, relative to now get back to basically a normal week. We're playing on Sunday, so it's more of a normal week. I think that's good for us. Our players are back in today, and then we'll have a normal Wednesday, normal Thursday, normal Friday, normal Saturday. So, I think those are all good things, but we've got to get refocused right away here on the Chiefs."

Defensive line leader and one of the Texans top interior players, D.J. Reader, feels the moment should be enough for the team to be ready to go against the Chiefs.

"I feel like it's a little bit easier," Reader said of getting prepared to play the Chiefs. "You're just excited to keep playing, man. That's always the way I thought about it, just like a game a knockout. Just playing knockout keep shooting free throws you know you make to the next round you're just excited. Just excited to go out there and play again, go up there, and shoot another free throw, so that is what you got to go do."

In week six, the Texans were able to go to Arrowhead and beat the Chiefs 31-24 behind Deshaun Watson's three-touchdown performance and Carlos Hyde's 116 yard game on the ground.

In that game safety Justin Reid and the Texans, secondary dealt win injuries but were able to hold Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes and their offense at the right times to pull out the win.

Reid is not taking this moment for granted.

"It's extremely special," Reid said of going back to Kansas City. "But it'll be even more special being in the top four afterwards. This is going to be a challenging game. We know that they're going to bring their best we're going to bring our best, and I think it's going to be a hell of a show."

After overcoming a 16-0 deficit and storming back to win in overtime against the Bills, the Texans are now set for an even bigger stage on Sunday.

"I think this team is a very resilient team," O'Brien said of the Texans. "I think that these guys really understand the opportunity in front of them, and they understand what it's going to take in Arrowhead Stadium against a great football team. We feel like we have a good football team, and we feel like if we have a good week of practice that we go up there – we'll be in a very competitive ballgame. But I think these guys are very appreciative of the opportunity, and they're going to do everything they can to try to take advantage of it."