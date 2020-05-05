Ahead of the Curve: Texans searching for facility hygiene coordinator

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans are working to stay ahead of COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to remain vigilant moving into the future to keep their organization ahead of the curve.

According to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer, the Texans are actively looking to hire a facility hygiene coordinator for the organization. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the start of the process to hire a coordinator for the Texans management position.

The NFL has canceled all off-season work across the NFL and conducted a virtual off-season for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Texans started their virtual off-season last week with meetings for the team, which started learning the three phases and continuing of players to work on their physical condition leading up to the start of training camp.

The position the Texans are looking to create will report directly to the special advisor for medical administration Geoff Kaplan. VP of Football Operations Jack Easterby is creating the position, and it will be focused on the overall cleanliness of the facilities when the players and staff return to NRG Stadium.

With a complete focus on keeping players and staff safe with the current COVID-19 pandemic, the position will continue to build on new ideas to keep the organization ahead of the curve. Using both county and NFL protocols to help develop their plan, the Texans currently are the only team known to be searching for a facility coordinator for a long-term position within the organization.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here