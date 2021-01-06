ALERT: Likely New Texans GM Nick Caserio Would Build 'The Houston Way'

The Houston Texans are closing in on Patriots exec Nick Caserio to take over as their next general manager.

Just two days into the first post-Bill O'Brien offseason, and it appears the Houston Texans may be ready to name their next general manager. Current New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio is expected to be named general manager, according to reports.

Speaking on Tuesday to Sports Radio 610, John McClain said he expects Caserio to build this team "The Houston Way." NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero report the Texans have "zeroed in" on Caserio. This comes after years of O'Brien being accused of attempting to build a "Patriots 2.0'' in Houston, after hiring numerous former Pats, including Houston's interim general manager, the controversial Jack Easterby.

Meanwhile, according to McClain, "the Houston Way" would not include current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. A name always thrown into the ring for any head-coaching vacancies in the NFL, McDaniels has an 11-17 record as head coach from his time with the Denver Broncos and is fresh off of a rocky season with New England, which has struggled to find its rhythm on offense without quarterback Tom Brady.

If Caserio is indeed named general manager, it would come over a year after the team's initial interest in the now-45-year-old was first confirmed. Back in 2019, after firing Brian Gaine as general manager, the Texans looked to interview Caserio as his replacement only to be stopped by the Patriots, who filed tampering charges against the Texans. (Yes, Easterby was in the middle of that mess.)

Two names to watch out for as potential head coaches, should Caserio join the Texans, are Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who have both worked with Caserio in New England.

There is also buzz about Joe Brady, the Panthers' offensive coordinator.

Mayo is gaining traction as a head-coaching candidate despite just two seasons coaching, while Daboll, who was the Patriots' tight ends coach from 2013-16, has guided the Bills offense to the playoffs via exceptional seasons from the likes of quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.