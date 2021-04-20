'All 22 Women Are Lying': Texans QB Deshaun Watson Lawyer

'The answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes.'

“Today we answered the lawsuits filed against our client Deshaun Watson,” attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement this week. “Mr. Watson has been adamant that he did not engage in any improper conduct and we strongly believe him. Therefore, the answer to the question of whether we are saying that all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct by Mr. Watson is a resounding yes.

We have been careful in choosing our words in covering the case of the Houston Texans star and the accusations of sexual assault he is facing.

But Watson is now using the term "money grab.'' And Hardin is using terms like “misleading, to fraudulent, to slanderous.”

Watson, 25, has his football career in limbo as he is facing over 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct as the proceedings continue. Hardin, though, asserts that he's found more information to defend the Houston Texans quarterback's assertions of innocence.

It was on Monday when Hardin's staff filed its response to allegations of sexual misconduct against the football star. In the response, multiple claims suggest that several women have fabricated their experiences with Watson, stating that seven women even offered to work with Watson again after their alleged encounters.

Hardin also released a personal statement to illustrate his belief that all 22 women are lying about the allegations against Watson.

"We and Mr. Watson take allegations of sexual misconduct against women very seriously, as we all should. We have waited to respond to the numerous allegations made by (attorney Tony) Buzbee and his clients until we could responsibly investigate," Hardin said in a release. "In the few days since his accusers' names have been revealed, as well as required by Texas law, we are discovering an avalanche of false accusations."

According to the defense's findings, Hardin stated that three plaintiffs lied on the numbers of sessions they had with Watson. Five more have told others they want to get money from Watson.

Thus, Watson's "money grab'' remark in his official defense, which reads in part:

“It was not until the plaintiffs saw an opportunity for a money grab that they changed their stories to convert therapy sessions they bragged about to friends and family to something much more nefarious.”

In the report, it states that multiple women have also deleted or altered their social media accounts, to which Hardin says they have "scrubbed" evidence away.

The attorney for the accusers, Tony Buzbee commented on the situation Monday afternoon, stating that Hardin's firm has not proven anything, but rather merely just questioned the women's credibility.

"As fully anticipated and despite his lawyer’s previous statements, Deshaun Watson’s only defense is to call these brave women liars," Buzbee said in a statement. "The weak and vague allegations made in Defendant’s response are demonstrably false."

The NFL has launched an investigation into Watson under its personal conduct policy. TexansDaily.com will continue to keep you up to date with the proceedings moving forward.

