Amid Trade Rumors, Texans QB Deshaun Writes Of 'Patience' & 'Prayer'

A Texans trade? Actually, the most logical position about Deshaun Watson's future may be based in a song lyric by, well, Future

Deshaun Watson has used social media cryptically in recent days to express anger, frustration and, maybe playfully, his love of song lyrics.

Or maybe is has not so "playful.''

On Tuesday, however, he quoted the musician Future on his Twitter account, maybe in a way that casts a positive light on the possibility that the Houston Texans' ridiculous conflict with the star QB can end in a way other than a trade.

“I been trying to have some patience, I told my momma she should pray on it,” Watson tweeted, quoting the rapper's 2014 song “Codeine Crazy.”

Watson, at 25 the Texans' on-field and locker-room centerpiece in every way. feels betrayed by owner Cal McNair and vice president of football operations Jack Easterby for not following through on the agreement to have the QB represent his teammates with some involvement in the hiring of a new GM and coach.

Houston hired New England Patriots exec Nick Caserio as their new GM on Jan. 7. Watson was not involved. Houston also initially dismissed the idea of interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy - a Watson favorite. The Texans have since switched gears and have included Bieniemy on their short list.

The conflict is real enough that legitimate news outlets have reported trade angles. But TexansDaily.com continues to be told that Watson has not officially requested a trade, which so-far conflicts with initial Pro Football Talk speculation that a trade is where this clash is headed.

PFT's speculation about a problem was correct. But while people inside NRG Stadium have apparently fielded calls and, logically, weighed options, the most logical position about Deshaun Watson's future may be based in a song lyric by, well, Future.

