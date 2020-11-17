SI.com
Texans Daily
'No More Answers' for Texans?

CodyStoots

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans played a close game, but the Browns were able to hold them off for a 10-7 win. We will argue that the visitors might have won if not for their 'extreme flashbacks to Bill O'Brien.'

Romeo Crennel didn't trust Deshaun Watson after trusting him earlier in the game. The coach had some curious management decisions as the head coach, not unlike his predecessor. 

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail their thoughts on the O'Brien-like loss for the Texans, explore the discussion of keeping Crennel, and which two coaching candidates have seen their stock fall off while two particular coaches are on the rise. 

Deshaun Watson did his best in the game, but there was only so much the quarterback could do on Sunday.

Locker: "Sunday's game was basically a game where weather minimized the importance of the quarterback. The quarterback can only do so much with that type of weather...The rest of the roster mattered more than it usually does. Basically what Cleveland did is they just showed up and because their team is better everywhere else except quarterback, and the quarterbacks were minimized, they were able to win that game. And I don't think they were even threatened."

Perhaps the Texans have hit the point of no return with their paltry running game, but they haven't tried it all yet. 

Stoots: "We don't have any answers. There are no more answers. We thought the answer was Duke Johnson, the answer is not Duke Johnson ... You know what I would do? I would try everything you haven't tried yet. Qvale, you're the new right guard. Greg Mancz, you're the new center. Open competition on the offensive line for the three inside spots."

Listen to the podcast above or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts.

