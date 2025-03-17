Analyst Urges Texans to Avoid Top Prospect in NFL Draft
The Houston Texans won't sit extremely high in this year's NFL Draft, as they land 25th on the board with their first-round pick, but it still gives the team a great opportunity to add another young, impact player to either side of the ball with the right choice.
However, while there may be a collection of several appealing prospects for the Texans to select from, they could be best served to avoid a few names when considering their current team structure and needs on the table.
In the eyes of Pro Football Focus analyst Dalton Wasserman, that prospect to steer clear of might be Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku –– a strong defender with interesting potential, yet doesn't fit the bill for the Texans.
"The Texans’ pass defense is one of the strongest in the league, particularly at edge rusher and cornerback," Wasserman wrote. "With Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. leading the defensive line and Derek Barnett recently re-signed for depth, Houston is well-stocked at the position. Their bigger needs lie in pass protection and run defense, making an edge rusher an unlikely first-round selection."
Instead of targeting an edge in the late first round, the Texans would likely be better off by looking toward another area on the roster in which they're lacking a bit more firepower –– perhaps help within the mentioned pass protection and run defense.
Ezeiruaku is still an impressive prospect in his own right. He had his best year as a senior in 2024 where he put together 80 combined tackles, 16.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles in the 12 games he suited up for, also earning ACC Defensive Player of the Year in the process.
Whoever ends up landing him will likely secure a strong force in their pass rush effectiveness, but Houston might not be the best destination to house that. Instead, the Texans have other needs to address besides their already dominant pass rush.
Especially with Houston's recent work on the offensive line shipping out three of last year's starters, finding new contributors in the trenches up front could be the most likely outcome in the first round, and could be the most appreciated from the perspective of C.J. Stroud.
Yet, time will ultimately tell how Nick Caserio and Co. approach their top pick in a compelling class of prospects. And with just over a month to go until the draft officially kicks off in Green Bay, the clock is counting down quickly.
