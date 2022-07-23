Skip to main content

Analysts And Executives Alike Praising Texans' Mills

The David Mills bandwagon is gaining traction nationwide as the Houston Texans quarterback enters year two.

The Houston Texans' staff and players have never shied away from praising quarterback Davis Mills. And while it's taking long enough, the word is beginning to spread.

The sophomore quarterback is entering his first training camp as the named starter after backing up Tyrod Taylor a year ago. Now older, wiser, and with some impressive tape to back him up, the praise is building.

NFL analyst Pete Prisco tweeted on Wednesday: "The more I watch Davis Mills on tape, the more I like. Just going back to re-watch some stuff before Camp starts and I love how he plays. The Texans have a steal at quarterback. I liked him before the draft and like him more now."

And for those of you not sold on the beliefs of an analyst, how about a league executive?

"I think Davis Mills has a real chance to be something," an NFC pro personnel director said to Heavy's Matt Lombardo. "He’s a really smart kid with excellent anticipation, and maybe most importantly, he protects the football."

Mills entered the draft as a prospect with potential but too little college tape to be certain. Eventually, a third-round pick, Mills was thrust into the starting lineup of a poor Texans team in Week 2 after Taylor picked up an injury. After struggling initially, as is the case with most rookie quarterbacks in fairness, Mills found his feet after being allowed to sit for three weeks following Taylor's return. 

The Stanford alumnus finished 2021 with 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions despite playing alongside the league's worst rushing offense and a makeshift offensive line for much of the season.

Also worth noting, among rookies Mills finished second in completion percentage, third in passer rating, and first in games of over 300+ yards passing - all while leading the league in passer rating on deep balls (20+ yards).

Whether or not this upward trend will continue is yet to be seen, but this delayed praise from national voices is both overdue and valid.

Mills could "be something."

