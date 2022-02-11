Texans Andre Johnson to Hall of Fame: Not 'If,' Just 'When'

Houston Texans Andre Johnson is a Hall of Fame wide receiver; it's a matter of when he will get the call

HOUSTON -- Andre Johnson will one day represent the Houston Texans as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022? Nope, this just wasn't the year to flip the tassel and enter football immortality.

Yes, Johnson will make the Hall of Fame. No. 80's legacy in Houston is too cemented for him not to receive the phone call and see his bust enshrined in Canton.

Voters know that. Fans understand it. It's not "if,'' but rather "when'' regarding Johnson getting the call.

After being drafted out of Miami third overall in 2003, Johnson put Houston on the map. Without Johnson, the Texans wouldn't be where they are today. Can't the voters understand that when it comes to making the right call?

Johnson is one of three receivers from the 2000s on the ballot hopeful to one day make it to Canton. Former Rams standout Torry Holt will wait, as will Indianapolis Colts' Reggie Wayne.

Stats don't lie. Johnson was better than both. He has more catches and receiving yards that Holt and only trails him by four total touchdowns. Wayne was a three-time All-Pro target. Johnson made the All-Pro roster five times.

Oh, and let's not forget about the quarterback play in Houston during Johnson's time. Wayne worked with Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning. Johnson's best quarterback was Matt Schaub.

More proof of Johnson's worthiness?

The Texans didn't record their first winning season until 2009. That was four years into the Gary Kubiak era and eight seasons into the team's existence. At that point, Johnson already had four 1,000-yard seasons and three years of plus 100 catches.

He made David Carr look competent behind a mediocre offensive line. He helped Schaub look like a franchise quarterback.

Arguably, there wasn't a more consistent receiver from 2008-09 than Johnson.. Before, 'F it, Ja'Marr (Chase) is down there somewhere' became popular, there was 'Johnson's got you beat before the play even unfolded.'

"I just appreciate the support from everybody here in this city," Johnson said Tuesday about his candidacy. "You know, walking through the grocery store and around people and hearing the say, 'I hope you get in' and stuff like that. I'm really appreciative."

When Johnson hung the cleats for good, he finished his career ranked 11th all-time in receiving yards (14,185), 11th in receptions (1,062) and 48th in touchdowns (70). Only three players have more yards without also being in the Hall of Fame.

There's Larry Fitzgerald, who technically is still active, Steve Smith Sr., who will be on the ballot next season, and Wayne, Johnson's college teammate whose also deserving of recognition.

All three names played in Super Bowls. Meanwhile, Johnson's career was wasted in Houston, never making it past the AFC Divisional Round.

Despite a Super Bowl ring, there might not be a more qualified player on the list now that linebacker Sam Mills finally will be inducted in this August.

In the Texans history of all-time greats, it's Johnson, J.J. Watt and "insert the next name here.'' Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins likely would have taken the bronze had he stayed. Quarterback Deshaun Watson would have surpassed him if not for the recent string of events.

When will the NFL dial Andre Johnson's number? That day can't get here soon enough for the greatest Texan to ever grace Kirby Drive.