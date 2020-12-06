Andre Johnson: The One Trait Texans Next Coach Must Have

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans saw two of their best players in wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby announce suspensions for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy.

The best player in franchise history said he wouldn't be pleased to hear two of his teammates were set to miss time. ... and knows that the next head coach of this franchise is going to have to muscle up against such problems.

First, Andre on the suspensions ...

"I think you would be disappointed," said former Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson on The Jake Asman Show on SportsMap radio. "I think anybody would be very disappointed just knowing how important those guys are to the team."

With Fuller set to be a free agent, Johnson said Fuller's future would depend on how he handled the conversation around his suspension.

READ MORE: Fuller: The Apology Leading To the End?

READ MORE: Bradley Roby Announces Six Game Suspension

"I would just have to sit down and talk to Will and just kind of find out what it was that was going on with the situation,'' he said. "When you sit down and you know have those conversations with him you can kind of make a decision from there."

As for the players who will get to finish out the season, Johnson praised Deshaun Watson's continued growth as a quarterback. He said Watson's knowledge is expanding each year as he improves and he's taken to the leadership role well.

"I've always said Deshaun is going to get better and better,'' Andre said.

READ MORE: Deshaun For NFL MVP? - Sports Illustrated

READ MORE: Hot In Houston? Texans Top 5 Coaching Candidates

Now to the other issue at hand ...

The Texans are in the market for a new head coach. Johnson weighed in on what the team has to focus on when they turn the team over to a new coach.

"I think the biggest thing is that when you hire a head coach you have to have someone that is a leader," Johnson said. "I guess just have the trust of the players. Someone that you can trust and you can go and talk to and you know that they have the best interest of the team."

Johnson was reportedly told by Bill O'Brien before he left the Texans he wouldn't be a starter and wouldn't catch 40 balls in the 2015 season. After his retirement, Johnson was on the Texans staff under O'Brien as a special advisor to the head coach.

"You don't want to have a "rah-rah" guy or a guy that just talks and not just really believe in everything the team believes in,'' Johnson said.

Having a leader for the tough times and the bad times will be key for the next head coach said Johnson. For now, today, the 4-7 have interim boss Romeo Crennel in that role. But eventually? Maybe Andre Johnson's profile - both of how players should behave and how a coach should lead - will be followed.