Andre Johnson's In-Game Pep Talk Helped DeAndre Hopkins Confidence In Texans Playoff Win

Houston, Texas- When the Houston Texans drafted DeAndre Hopkins in 2013, he was taken under the wing of the most decorated player in franchise history Andre Johnson. Johnson, now part of the Texans coaching staff, continued to play a big part and made his mark in the playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Johnson helped groom Hopkins as an NFL receiver what to expect on and off the field, and his presence helped Hopkins when he needed it the most.

It wasn't until the third quarter until Hopkins caught his first pass of the game, but it came with a costly fumble that set up a field goal for Bills to extend their lead to 16-0.

When Hopkins returned to the bench area and met with position coach John Perry to go over adjustment, former Texans receiver and current "coach" Johnson pulled Hopkins down the sideline to talk to him by himself.

The two had a long talk while the defense remained on the field, and after the Texans win, Hopkins discussed what Johnson told him.

"Andre has helped me tremendously," Watson said of Johnson. "He's been in a lot of situations before played a lot of football. He told me not to panic and don't get down on myself. You know I take every play very seriously. Especially when I go out and do a play that hurts my team."

Hopkins continued, "I took it hard, of course, it was my first catch, and it was a fumble. I took it really hard, but Andre came over, and he just told me that you got to make a catch or play to help us win this game."

That is what Hopkins did catching a 41-yard pass from Watson down the left sideline and catching six passes for 90-yards on the game.

With his six catches on the day, Hopkins passed Andre Johnson (25) for the most career postseason receptions in franchise history with 28.

