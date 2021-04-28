Andre Ware Endorses Tyrod Taylor As Texans QB

Rewind to 2020 and while there were holes across the Houston Texans' roster, one thing was for certain; You had quarterback of the future. Fast-forward just a matter of months and this could not be further from the truth.

As it stands, Deshaun Watson is essentially in limbo for various reasons, and for now at least, Tyrod Taylor seems like a starter.

Thankfully, Texans color analyst and former NFL quarterback Andre Ware is optimistic about what Taylor brings to the table.

"I think the Texans will be in good hands if that's indeed the case going into 2021," said Ware to Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610.

"I think he brings a tremendous amount of leadership, experience, playmaking ability. Tyrod, it's just been unfortunate, wherever he's gone there's been a younger quarterback to come along and I don't think that's going to be the case in year 1 with the Texans if he were indeed named the starting quarterback."

Taylor, 31, may not be seen as the generational talent that Watson is but the veteran is a strong quarterback in his own right. Having worked with multiple Texans coaches such as head coach David Culley and quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, Houston's coaching staff should, in theory, know exactly how to get the best out of Taylor.

A Pro Bowler while in Buffalo, he's shown throughout his career his ability as a dual-threat playmaker who can settle into new environments quickly and win games. And it is clear that Ware is equally confident in what Taylor can bring to the Texans.

"The guy can make plays, so you're excited about what he brings, where he's been, how he's played in his previous stops and just a tremendous amount of experience and playmaking ability," said Ware.

Entering offseason work, Taylor might be viewed as the de-facto starter with Ryan Finley most likely set to battle for the backup role.

That being said, with the NFL Draft now just days away, it would come as no surprise if the Texans gambling on a mid-late round quarterback to give the team a younger option this season. … all the while feeling “in good hands” with Tyrod.

