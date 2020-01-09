Andy Reid is Happy That Carlos Hyde Is Succeeding with The Texans

Houston, Texas- In the first meeting against the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde was able to rush for 116 yards and a touchdown in a key week six win during the regular season.

Hyde traded to the Texans before the season when the Chiefs called looking to deal with the veteran running back. Head coach Bill O'Brien and his think group when to work and found a deal that worked for both sides and executed the deal.

O'Brien's admiration for Hyde started in college when Hyde played for Ohio State and arriving to the Texans. He has proved to be a vital player to the offense.

"I've watched Carlos for a long time," O'Brien explained. "Like I've told you guys before, I coached against him in college, and I've seen Carlos for a long time, so, no. He's a guy that runs behind his pads, tough runner, good out of the backfield in the passing game, good pass protector."

Bouncing around teams for the past couple of seasons, then being booted from the Chiefs before the start of the season. Hyde found a home with the Texans and rewarded the team that believed in him with his first-ever 1,000-yard (1,070) season of his career and rushing for six touchdowns.

Spending time with the Chiefs after signing a one-year deal this past off-season to possibly be one of their lead back, head coach Andy Reid had nothing but positive things to say about Hyde.

"I enjoyed having Carlos here, number one, during training camp and in the offseason," Reid said of Hyde. "I thought he was a heck of a guy and a good player. I'm happy for him. He was one of those guys that if you had to move on, then you're hoping good things would happen to him. So, I'm glad it's worked out for him. I think he's had a heck of a year. He's a great kid."

The addition of Hyde has helped the offense and put a back into a role that needed a back that was a tough runner. One that can run between the tackles with a purpose and Hyde fit that bill.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson appreciates how well Hyde has fit into the locker room this season.

"Carlos has been a heck of an addition for this team," Watson said of his lead back. "For this organization. He's been running hard, he's been doing whatever we ask him to do as an offense, as a team, and definitely been doing his job to his highest. I'm blessed to have him as my running back and as a teammate, as a brother, as a friend. He's definitely improving, and he's looking forward to the challenge on Sunday."

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here