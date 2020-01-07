State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Andy Reid Is Not Surprised at J.J. Watt's Return for the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with media on Monday to discuss their upcoming game with the Houston Texans. One topic of discussion that came up was the return of defensive end J.J. Watt from the injured reserve from his torn pectoral muscle. 

Ried and the Chiefs staff took in all of the weekend playoff games, but they paid particular attention to the AFC matchups as they watched for their potential opponent. 

With Watt defying the injury odds and, most importantly, registering a sack in his return that help flip the game. 

Reid was not surprised by what he saw. 

"Well, he is an amazing guy," Reid said of Watt. "That is why he has been the (Defensive) MVP a couple of different times. He's a great player, passionate, all the things you expect from a future Hall of Fame player."

Watt was able to sack Buffalo Bills quarterback one time and also knock him down twice on Saturday. 

In the Texans regular-season game against the Chiefs, Watt was held to two tackles and a quarterback hit in their 31-24 win in week six. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Taiwan Jones' Success Brings Joy Inside the Texans Running Back Room

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans running back Taiwan Jones helped set up their playoff win but Duke Johnson and Carlos Hyde were excited to see his hard work pay off.

Deshaun Watson's Houdini Act Saves The Texans in Overtime

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was able to piece together a solid game but his best play of the game was saved in overtime getting out of would be sack by the Buff

Texans Bring Back Davin Bellamy to The Practice Squad

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have signed free agent outside linebacker Davin Bellamy to the practice squad.

Texans Will Fuller Expected Back For the Divisional Round Against the Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

Barring no setbacks during practice, wide receiver Will Fuller V is expected back for the Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

After an Emotional Win, Texans Reset Their Focus to The Chiefs

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans win over the Buffalo Bills was one that will be talked about for year to come but for the team, it is time to focus on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Risk Was Worth It For the Texans to Land Gareon Conley

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans knew there was risk involved trading for cornerback Gareon Conley but they were confident with their background work that it was the right time to bring him to the team.

D.J. Reader Wants To Remain With the Texans

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader wants to stay with the organization with free agency pending but his focus is on the Kansas City Chiefs and their Divisional Round Showdown.

Texans J.J. Watt Notches Key Sack Against the Bills

Patrick D. Starr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt notched his first sack since being activated from the injured reserve in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Texans Plan to Listen to J.J. Watt On Increasing His Workload Heading Into the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans were pleased that J.J. Watt was able to handle a big workload during their game with the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Texans will work closely with Watt to see if that can increase heading into the Divisional Round against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texans Will Fuller Has A Few Stages to Pass Before Being Cleared for the Divisional Round

Patrick D. Starr

Head coach Bill O'Brien says he has to see Will Fuller progress more during this week of practice to get him cleared for their Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.