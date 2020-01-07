Andy Reid Is Not Surprised at J.J. Watt's Return for the Texans

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with media on Monday to discuss their upcoming game with the Houston Texans. One topic of discussion that came up was the return of defensive end J.J. Watt from the injured reserve from his torn pectoral muscle.

Ried and the Chiefs staff took in all of the weekend playoff games, but they paid particular attention to the AFC matchups as they watched for their potential opponent.

With Watt defying the injury odds and, most importantly, registering a sack in his return that help flip the game.

Reid was not surprised by what he saw.

"Well, he is an amazing guy," Reid said of Watt. "That is why he has been the (Defensive) MVP a couple of different times. He's a great player, passionate, all the things you expect from a future Hall of Fame player."

Watt was able to sack Buffalo Bills quarterback one time and also knock him down twice on Saturday.

In the Texans regular-season game against the Chiefs, Watt was held to two tackles and a quarterback hit in their 31-24 win in week six.

